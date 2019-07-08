Marvel Fan Notices Disturbing Trend That Means Bad News for Loki’s Next Appearance

If history repeats itself, the new Loki show on Disney+ may end up resulting in near-certain doom for the Asgardian God of Mischief. In a now-viral tweet, one Eagle-eyed fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe pointed out that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) manages to end up dead the movie after he stole the Tesseract. Since he last stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame seemingly creating an alternate timeline, history would say he ends up sometime in the upcoming standalone Loki show.

The tweet from @negansloki was first shared right after the release of Endgame, though it’s just making its rounds again online thanks to the magic of viral digital media.

endgame loki: stole the tesseract i think i’m seeing a pattern here — 𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐤𝐢 (@negansloki) April 30, 2019

It should be noted that there was once instance in Thor: The Dark World where Loki didn’t really die. Rather, he crafted an illusion so that he could take over the throne of Asgard unnoticed. Either way, we’ll still count it as a death for the purposes of this article.

As of now, little has been revealed about the new Loki mini-series which will see Hiddleston reprise the role. A logo and time-traveling first look were unearthed at a Disney investor’s conference earlier this year with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on hand to reveal the goods. In a separate interview, Feige admitted the Disney+ shows will be just as important to the continuation of the MCU narrative as the movies.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Do you think the God of Mischief will make it all the way through his series alive? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Loki has yet to get a release date. Other Marvel Studios properties out now include Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in their theatrical release while Captain Marvel is available digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.