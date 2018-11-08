Marvel Fans React to ‘Loki’ TV Series Confirmed for Disney+

The first crop of shows for the Disney+ streaming service were officially announced today, and one has sent Marvel fans into a bit of a tizzy.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a Loki television series is in development, which would see Tom Hiddleston reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role. This marks just the first of several MCU-set television shows to officially become a reality at Disney+, with series around Scarlet Witch and Falcon and Winter Soldier reportedly in the works as well.

Considering the fervor that has surrounded Loki for essentially his entire MCU tenure – and the fate that he seemed to have in Avengers: Infinity War – there has been a pretty major reaction to the confirmation of him getting a television show. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

LOKI AND CASSIAN ARE BOTH GETTING SHOWS TAKE MY MONEY DISNEY FUCK FUCK FUCK — PandaJess (@spacejessss) November 8, 2018

loki is coming to collect our wigs in his new tv series pic.twitter.com/xplLNG6l40 — i(ly han solo)nesa (@thyrells) November 8, 2018

THE SUN IS SHINING ON US AGAIN — best of loki (@badpostloki) November 8, 2018

being a Loki stan? in this economy? pic.twitter.com/2ANsrDNRBp — Joanne (@hiddlestomas) November 8, 2018

“the Loki tv series is in development and Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role”



me right now: pic.twitter.com/28O6AQvjQh — claudia ☀️ (@infinxtyonhigh) November 8, 2018

I’m generally in the camp that I hope #Loki stream is post IW.



But counterpoint. In a prequel, we would finally get the Frigga we deserve. — Dippy (@DippyBlog) November 8, 2018

Loki is finally going to be a main character in his story brb i’m crying pic.twitter.com/Zl0wPIzxHp — Joanne (@hiddlestomas) November 8, 2018

what time is the loki show going to be set though? pre-thor like an origin story? pre-avengers so we see thanos? post dark world as an exploration of his rule? post A4 once he comes back to life? TELLLLL MEEEEEEE — maz has a new @ (@rewritethestark) November 8, 2018

