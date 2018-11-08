Marvel

Marvel Fans React to ‘Loki’ TV Series Confirmed for Disney+

The first crop of shows for the Disney+ streaming service were officially announced today, and one has sent Marvel fans into a bit of a tizzy.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a Loki television series is in development, which would see Tom Hiddleston reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role. This marks just the first of several MCU-set television shows to officially become a reality at Disney+, with series around Scarlet Witch and Falcon and Winter Soldier reportedly in the works as well.

Considering the fervor that has surrounded Loki for essentially his entire MCU tenure – and the fate that he seemed to have in Avengers: Infinity War – there has been a pretty major reaction to the confirmation of him getting a television show. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

