Loki Writer Says an Emotional Support Gator Inspired Alligator Loki's Look

✖

The fifth episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," was released earlier this week and featured many new Loki Variants, including Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki. One Variant that has taken the Internet by storm is Alligator Loki, the hilariously adorable reptile that's getting everything from Twitter praise to fan-made comics. Loki's head writer, Michael Waldron, recently spoke with Marvel.com and revealed Alligator Loki is not a character from the comics. Waldron may have created the character, but another Loki writer, Eric Martin, took to Twitter this week to introduce the world to Wally, the real-life visual reference for Alligator Loki.

"While #AlligatorLoki is wholly a creation of @michaelwaldron’s weird mind, we did have a real-world visual reference for him. Meet Wally," Martin wrote. The tweet includes a YouTube video all about Wally, an emotional support gator. Check it out in the post below:

While #AlligatorLoki is wholly a creation of @michaelwaldron’s weird mind, we did have a real world visual reference for him. Meet Wally: https://t.co/W012OlwtEU — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 9, 2021

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron explained to Marvel.com. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green." He added, "It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense ... You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is now playing in theatres and available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access, What If... is premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.