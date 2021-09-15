Loot Crate Unveils “Invincible” Marvel Gear + Goods Crate (Exclusive)

For years, Loot Crate has provided fans with the opportunity to show off their love for the biggest franchises, with the premium subscription service offering an array of pop culture elements. This has included the Marvel Gear + Goods crate, which features officially licensed gear from Earth’s mightiest heroes and beyond. On Wednesday, Loot Crate is launching the latest addition to the Marvel Gear + Goods line, and ComicBook.com can exclusively unveil a first look. The November crate, which is “Invincible” themed, will offer fans new gear from Iron Man, War Machine, and Ultron.

In addition to a t-shirt, a premium pin, and more, the “Invincible” crate will include an Iron Man Display Standee, which can join similar statues from previous crates. The Marvel Gear + Goods crates start at $36.99 plus shipping and handling. The crate is expected to sell out fast, so be sure to order by November 15th at 9:00pm PST to make sure you get one! You can preorder the “Invincible” marvel Gear + Goods crate here.

