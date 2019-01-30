Mike Colter Still Unsure If ‘Luke Cage’ Will Return

Luke Cage star Mike Colter is still unsure whether or not he’ll be reprising the Marvel role.

Following the shocking cancellation by Netflix, it became clear that the streaming platform was not interested in Marvel titles which would compete with the upcoming Disney+ platform. As a result, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist have all been canceled despite being quite popular among fans. Colter, however, seems to be remaining optimistic about his series coming back.

“I have no clue because honestly it’s one of those things that didn’t happen for any other reason than the powers that be deciding that they wanted to take it back into another platform,” Colter told IndieWire. “You know, whether it comes back or not, I don’t know. I’ll be around but until now, I’ll be working on some other cool things like this.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Colter revealed there were plans for the third season which had been stalled until the cancellation. At this point, he still can’t reveal what those plans might be, with hope that fans get to see them carried out. “If I talk about it then, honestly, what’ll happen is if it gets a third season, they’ll be like, ‘You just ruined everything we were gonna write about,’” Colter said. “If you’re gonna keep up hope, then I have to keep the secrets. Ask me again in three years.”

It was the previous interview where Colter revealed those plans had been in development. “There were some things, some tell tale signs, that were not quite feeling right for me,” Colter explained. “Although we had an internal pick up, amongst a certain amount of people who were close to the project, and we were moving forward with the writing and writing the group writers room, et cetera. There was a lot of stalling. There was a lot of things that didn’t feel quite right. Then, deadlines. One deadline would come and it would go. Another deadline would come, it would go.”

Still, the actor previously admitted that the cancellation was surprising, though not entirely expected. “It was bittersweet,” Colter tells ComicBook.com ahead of his appearance at Wizard World in New Orleans this weekend. “It kinda did catch me off guard. I don’t think I was as shocked as most people were because I was a little closer to it.”

Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher all have multiple seasons available now for streaming on Netflix.