‘Luke Cage’ Showrunner Hopes “Prayers Have Been Answered” With Iron Fist’s Guest Appearance

The showrunner of Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix, Cheo Hodari Coker, is hoping to redeem the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Fist when Finn Jones guest stars opposite Michael Colter in the second season of Luke Cage.

Speaking to AllHipHopTV, Coker says he hopes he’s giving fans the Iron Fist they hoped for.

“I think—I’m hoping—that you’ll feel that your prayers have been answered the way that Iron Fist fits into [Season 2], and his interactions with Luke,” Coker said.

Part of that means giving Danny Rand a bit more confidence than he showed in the first season of his own series, perhaps born out of his time fighting alongside Luke, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones in Marvel’s The Defenders.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Coker says. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2].”

Perhaps this new team-up between Luke Cage and Iron Fist will lead to Luke finally become a Hero for Hire.

The official synopsis for Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 reads, “After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Colter is joined by returning supporting cast Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Black Mariah, and Theo Rossi as Shades in the new season, as well as newcomers Mustafa Shakir as Bushmaster and Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson.

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.

