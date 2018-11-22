Watch Marvel’s Thanksgiving Day Float: The Only Live-Action Avengers & X-Men Crossover

The Avengers and X-Men haven’t yet been able to appear in a live-action crossover on the big screen, though that will likely change once Disney’s purchase of Fox is finally complete. Until that happens though, you can enjoy one of the strangest floats in the history of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which also happens to be the only live-action crossover between the two groups of Marvel heroes.

Watch the absurdity unfold in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This float was a part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1987, and featured several costumed heroes taking part in a big fight scene in the middle of New York City. From the outfits to the choreography, everything was ridiculous.

Everything is focused on Captain America in this scene, as he begins by meeting with Doctor Strange. The magician then tells him that Wolverine is in trouble, and Cap climbs to his ally’s rescue. In the ensuing fight, Captain America takes on iconic X-Men villain, Magneto.

Up next is Doctor Doom, another character currently owned by Fox on the big screen. While he doesn’t look all that much like the comic book version that we’re used to, the announcer makes it clear that this is Doom, and Cap gets a little help from Power Man, aka Luke Cage.

The final battle is the one that really doesn’t make much sense, as it features Captain America in a fight against The Incredible Hulk. Of course, Cap wins and knocks Hulk into a pit with several other villains. Why they’re fighting though, is a complete mystery.

Perhaps the best part of this entire ordeal is closing remark made by the host, following the incredibly anti-climactic final battle. Without a hint of irony or sarcasm, he looks at the camera and says, “Boy, I was scared there for a minute. But I love a happy ending, that worked out pretty good.”