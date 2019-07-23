Mahershala Ali Posts Respect to Wesley Snipes’ Blade

Blade has made a whirlwind comeback, thanks to the surprise reveal from Marvel Studios that a new Blade movie is in the works for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5. Marvel’s Kevin Feige made the reveal of Blade‘s return during the studios Phase 4 panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, along with the even bigger surprise of the actor playing the MCU Blade: two-time Oscar-winner, Mahershala Ali!

When it was revealed that Ali is now playing the MCU Blade, there was one opinion on the casting that fans want to hear: a “yay or “nay” endorsement from the Original Blade, Wesley Snipes! The actor spoke exclusively to ComicBook.com, delivering the following statement:

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes says. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Well now the conversation has taken another step forward: Mahershala Ali has seen Wesley Snipes endorsement of him, and posted his own response to getting the thumbs up from the true godfather of Marvel movies:

View this post on Instagram 👑 @realwesleysnipes ⚔️ A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Jul 23, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

It’s good to see Ali giving Snipes the proper respect; after all, while Wesley Snipes does get credited with he success of Blade and its sequel(s), few give him the full credit he deserves. Snipes was instrumental in getting Blade made, and getting it done in the proper, Rated-R fashion that fans ultimately loved. His efforts on and offscreen basically gave rise to the first wave of Marvel movies in the early-to-mid 2000s, which then led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. What’s even more amusing is the fact that now the massively popular superhero genre is looking for ways to incorporated the equally popular horror genre. In that modern market, Wesley Snipes’ vision for Blade looks even more prophetic than it originally did.

That’s all to say: Snipes definitely needs a supporting or cameo role in this movie!

