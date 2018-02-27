Manchester United Soccer Players Celebrate Goal With Black Panther Salute

It looks like Wakanda Forever has made its way into the world of professional soccer.

Fans got a Black Panther themed surprise during Manchester United’s most recent match against Chelsea this Sunday thanks to the efforts of Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba (via Mirror). The match was close to being called a draw until Lingard managed to put the team ahead in the game’s closing section. That was cause for celebration, and Pogba then raced over to Lingard for a Wakanda Forever salute.

Like Shuri and T’Challa enjoyed in the film, Pogba and Lingard tapped hands and then crossed their arms in an X, a tribute to the Wakanda Forever salute from Marvel’s latest juggernaut.

It isn’t the only time the salute was seen over the weekend. During WWE’s Elimination Chamber event, Titus O’Neil and Apollo gave a Wakanda Forever salute during their entrance as well, which you can see here.

Black Panther has been a huge hit for Marvel Studios, bringing in over $403 million domestically and adding another $305 million internationally for a worldwide box office total of $708 million. That success has led to Disney donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which will lead to new STEM centers across the country.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

It seems Black Panther isn’t just making its presence felt in the realm of sports but is also influencing young people around the country. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to become a brilliant inventor like Shuri? The answer is, of course, no one, because Shuri is amazing.

Black Panther is in theaters now, and much of the cast will return in Avengers: Infinity War, which lands in theaters on May 4.