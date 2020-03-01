Mark Ruffalo Addresses If Hulk Could Have Done More In Avengers: Endgame

Throughout the events of Avengers: Endgame, the surviving heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe held true to one major mantra that ultimately helped them defeat Thanos and restore the galaxy to a place where everyone could finally prosper. And though it took a while for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to turn the tide, heroes such as the Incredible Hulk managed to stand up and help push the MCU into a new era. And though Bruce Banner managed to wield the Infinity Stones and had the strength to reverse the damage wrought by Thanos, some fans still expected him to do a bit more.

Ruffalo recently appeared at C2E2 in Chicago where he addressed the major change to Hulk in the Marvel Studios crossover, and the actor explained whether Hulk could have done more in the epic movie.

“I always think you can do more,” Ruffalo said. “There’s a lot of characters and everyone had to have their moment. And there’s a lot of new people. I’m waiting for a rematch,” prompting applause from the crowd.

Ruffalo has collaborated with the storytellers at Marvel Studios about his character’s arc, and he did have a direct influence in how the Hulk was portrayed in the latest movie. So it makes sense that he’s not exactly upset with Banner’s journey over the last few years.

Of course, the future for the character is not yet set in stone and fans are eager to find out what’s next for the Incredible Hulk in the future of the MCU. There is a lot of speculation that the actor will appear in the upcoming She-Hulk miniseries, even though there has not yet been an official announcement for Ruffalo’s involvement.

Ruffalo previously told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he had ideas for Hulk’s journey beyond Avengers: Endgame, and that he already pitched some ideas.

“I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, ‘Hey, do you think there’s any more story left here?’ and I said ‘I could probably come up with a few storylines,’” Ruffalo said. “And he said, ‘Maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.’”

Feige appeared for an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit where he teased Ruffalo’s grand Hulk plans.

“Many years ago, Mark came in for a meeting with us at Marvel Studios to discuss ways in which the Hulk could grow and evolve in upcoming films,” Feige wrote. “He pitched a lot of cool ideas, some of which led to what you saw in Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Endgame, and some of which would still be cool to see someday.”

She-Hulk is currently assumed to premiere on Disney+ in 2021.