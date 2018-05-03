Fan Poster Imagines Mark Ruffalo in First ‘Incredible Hulk’ Movie

A fan has altered a poster from Marvel Studios’ The Incredible Hulk — reimagining Avengers star Mark Ruffalo in the titular role.

Reddit user V-sm created the poster, replacing Edward Norton’s not-so-jolly green giant with Ruffalo’s iteration of the character.

Marvel Studios’ second effort after Iron Man — both released summer 2008 — The Incredible Hulk rebooted 2003’s Hulk, bringing the gamma-powered superhero into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruffalo boarded the franchise in 2012’s The Avengers, taking over from a reportedly hard-to-work-with Norton.

Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner has since struck up a friendly rapport with science bro Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and a doomed romantic relationship with fellow Avenger Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), appearing in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Banner also popped up in a post-credits gag at the end of 2013’s Iron Man 3.

The actor will next appear as Bruce Banner and his emerald counterpart in Avengers: Infinity War and its year-later followup Avengers 4.

The movies act as an arc for the Hulk, says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, with the green Avenger prohibited from getting another solo movie because distribution rights of such a movie would then automatically lie with Universal Pictures. (Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ films are distributed by Walt Disney Pictures.)

Norton’s departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was chalked up to Marvel believing Norton wasn’t enough of a team player to operate in The Avengers, and Norton says he opted out of the franchise in favor of a “diversity of experiences.”

“I think you can sort of do anything once, but if you do it too many times, it can become a suit that’s hard to take off, in other peoples’ eyes,” Norton explained in 2014. “And if I had continued on with it, I wouldn’t have made Moonrise Kingdom, or Grand Budapest [Hotel], or Birdman, because those all overlapped with [Avengers].”

“And those were more the priority for me,” Norton said, “but I continue to be a fan and I’m really, really happy I got to do it once.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.