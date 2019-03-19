Mark Ruffalo Accuses Jeremy Renner of Stealing His Look for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame seems to be having plenty of fun, even as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are freaking out about how the Infinity War sequel will fix the decimated MCU (or not). The cast of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have been having a ton of fun over social media, with Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo continuously becoming a trending topic.

Now Ruffalo is at it again, generating some waves within the fandom by going at Endgame Jeremy Renner on Facebook, over what he’s calling a major breach of bro style code:

If you aren’t a 2000s-era cinephile, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was the 2004 sci-fi comedy drama by Charlie Kaufman and Michel Gondry. It starred Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple who met, fell deeply in love, and had a heart-breaking end to their relationship. To ease that pain, the girl, Clementine (Winslet), has her memory of the relationship erased by one company’s radical procedure. When the man, Joel (Carrey) realizes that Clementine erased their past, he decides to undergo the same procedure. The film offers a mind-bending, non-linear look at love and relationships, as the two lovers are inevitably drawn together again, despite their attempts to forget and move on.

Mark Ruffalo was a scene-stealer as Stan Fink, a technician at the memory-erase company, Lacuna. Ruffalo’s take on the character impressed Gondry during auditions, as the Avengers actor modeled Stan as a fanboy of The Clash frontman Joe Strummer – crazy mohawk hairstyle and all.

Its a hilarious connection to make between Stan Fink and Clint Barton’s new “Ronin” hairstyle in Avengers: Endgame. It’s funny in the sense that it is somewhat odd that Clint Barton could react to the implied trauma in his life (the presumed loss of his family during Thanos’ Snap) by getting a rock n’ roll haircut. I guess when Hawkeye stops giving a crap, he really just let’s go.

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer hints that Hawkeye will need all the badassery in the world to survive this ultimate battle for the MCU, as the hero is seen in some pretty bad peril, in what seems to be a devastating ambush against Avengers headquarters.

