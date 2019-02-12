‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Makes a Snap Joke for Josh Brolin’s Birthday

Today is Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin’s birthday and fellow Avengers castmate and social media sensation Mark Ruffalo is celebrating in the best way possible. Taking to Twitter, Ruffalo tweeted a joke to Brolin that’s sure to make Avengers fans laugh or cry — depending on if your favorite character got dusted or not.

“Happy Birthday to my Brother, Josh Brolin,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Keep living the Dream. In a snap, it will be over.”

Of course, Brolin’s Thanos is the one reason why Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is unable to transform into the Hulk. After a beat down on the Asgardian refugee vessel at the hands of the Mad Titan, Hulk refused to surface for the duration of Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking on the commentary track for the home media release of Avengers: Infinity War, director Joe Russo mentioned that taking away the Hulk from Bruce Banner was one of the most powerful moves that they could have made.

“What makes him unique as a character is that there’s a host body that is being fought over by two distinct personalities who hate each other. Both want control of the host body,” Russo reflected.

“We thought an interesting direction to take him in is, ‘Well, what if Banner — who typically uses the Hulk to solve crisis situations — what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner?’” the filmmaker continued. “So, the relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional and that’s what’s going on here.”

Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely was sure to mention how challenging it was to give Banner an important-enough story arc among the 23 other characters that ended up appearing in the movie.

“With a movie with 23 named heroes that you know from other movies, one of the challenges is to give people the briefest complete arc,” McFeely said. “Banner having to rely on himself is essentially the briefest one line arc in this movie.”

Ruffalo and Brolin will both appear next in Avengers: Endgame out April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.