‘Avengers 4’ Star Mark Ruffalo Lost His Backpack And Marvel Fans Think There Are Spoilers In It

Avengers 4 star Mark Ruffalo has lost his trusty backpack and, believe it or not, the situation has caused quite a stir on Twitter. Ruffalo — the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Bruce Banner/Hulk — is notorious for Freudian slips while promoting movies he’s in.

Sure, it’s probably a running gag by now, but fans — and crew alike — continue to have fun with the jokester. Earlier this month, Avengers 4 director Joe Russo jokingly fired Ruffalo over social media for his continued antics.

Regardless, Ruffalo’s backpack is legitimately missing and he’s asking for fans of his that live in New York City to help locate the rogue bookbag.

“New Yorkers that I love so much, please help me find my backpack,” Ruffalo tweeted. “I left my black w/ red trim Topo backpack in a yellow cab tonight in UWS of NYC with no way to contact the cab & don’t know the #. Reward if found.”

Fans had a hay day joking with the actor about what potential Avengers 4 spoilers currently reside in the backpack and you can see some of the best responses below.

Jokes aside, Ruffalo could really use his backpack back so if you’re on New York’s Upper West Side and come across a rogue bookbag in a cab, maybe reach out and return it to its rightful owner.

Ruffalo’s next MCU appearance will come in next May’s Avengers 4, set to hit theaters on May 3.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.