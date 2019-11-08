Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd Continue Their Red Carpet Tradition

Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd are the best of friends, that much is evident anytime the pair steps on the same red carpet together. At Thursday night’s SAG-AFTRA’s Patron of the Artists Awards, the bromance was on full display once again. In one now-viral tweet, Ruffalo was in the midst of giving a press interview as Rudd walked by in excitement. In fact, it wasn’t unlike the infamous Comic-Con photo where it’s apparent Ruffalo was floored to be in Rudd’s appearance.

HE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/1ha52EKi51 — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) November 8, 2019

Ruffalo then followed up the video with his, one where’s he’s found jumping up and down with excitement while lovingly embracing his Avengers: Endgame costar.

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, we now know Rudd’s likely to return to the MCU in Ant-Man 3, a follow-up that director Peyton Reed is returning to helm. As for Ruffalo, he hopes to return to play the Incredible Hulk at some point, hoping to mentor some of the MCU’s newer characters. “I’d like to see him hang out with some of the new folks, you know? Maybe be like a guru to some of the younger ones,” the actor said in a recent interview.

Marvel Studios boss (and Marvel Chief Creative Officer) Kevin Feige happened to be alongside Ruffalo for the interview and believe it or not, he agreed with the sentiment. “That’s a good idea,” Feige said.

Upcoming Marvel properties include Black Widow is set to premiere on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the theatrical reboot of Blade.

