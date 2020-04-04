Mark Ruffalo Sends Robert Downey Jr. Virtual Hugs and Big Compliments on His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Robert Downey Jr.! The actor known for playing Iron Man/Tony Stark turns 55 today (April 4th), and he’s been receiving a lot of love from fans and friends on social media. The actor’s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars have also taken to the Internet to wish their pal a Happy Birthday. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America/Steve Rogers, celebrated Downey Jr.’s special day by using a classic line from Avengers: Endgame. Now, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner), has taken to Instagram to send his friend some virtual hugs and compliments (and even used the same line as Evans).

“Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man,” Ruffalo wrote. You can check out the adorable photo Ruffalo included of the two men hugging in the Instagram post below:

Downey Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor’s first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn’t have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He’ll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

As for Ruffalo, he will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the franchise in a live-action capacity. Currently, fans are hoping he’ll rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can be seen next in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere on May 10th.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.