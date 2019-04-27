Mark Ruffalo Tries to Stop New Avengers Civil War After Paul Bettany Joke Spins Out of Control

Avengers: Endgame has finally hit theaters, which means the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are being extra present on social media. The actors clearly enjoy having fun together, which was further proven by a post shared by Paul Bettany, who is best known to MCU fans as Vision. The actor shared a video of himself in costume, hilariously revealing that he’s been Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, this whole time.

The day @MarkRuffalo realised that for years he’d actually been working with @mcgregor_ewan pic.twitter.com/STNnAQrlj2 — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) April 26, 2019

“The day @MarkRuffalo realised that for years he’d actually been working with @mcgregor_ewan,” Bettany writes.

The best part of the video is Mark Ruffalo’s voice in the background, who genuinely exclaims, “He IS Ewan McGregor!” However, this hilarious post quickly took a turn when Don Cheadle revealed that the McGregor joke initially came from him.

“Why, Paul?!? Why!!? You know this is OUR joke!! You white guys, man …,” Cheadle replied.

Bettany was quick to own up to his error.

“I have to cop to this one… and also throw @MarkRuffalo under the bus… It’s YOUR joke, it was OUR ‘thing’ and Mark stole it… And I let him. I apologise unreservedly. Whether Mark will is another question. Shame on him,” Bettany wrote.

Then, Ruffalo chimed in, trying to diffuse the situation (poorly).

“Guys, let’s not make this Civil War 2. We can talk this out unlike…@RobertDowneyJr & @ChrisEvans,” Ruffalo wrote. “This can be easily explained…@Paul_Bettany often unwittingly mistakes me for you, @DonCheadle. It’s a thing.”

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have yet to comment on the hilarious jab, and McGregor has been absent from the argument despite being its center, but fans are still loving the faux feud amongst Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

You can catch (most of) these hilarious guys in Avengers: Endgame, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

