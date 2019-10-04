Marvel Fans Are Furious Martin Scorsese Said Marvel Movies Are Not Cinema

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has delivered audiences films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, with most audiences considering him to be one of the most accomplished directors of all time. During a recent interview, Scorsese admitted that, despite trying to get invested in the world of superhero movies, he had a hard time engaging with them, feeling as though they are less an expression of “cinema” and merely a collection of effective elements that feel solely like escapism. As you can imagine, fans of such films were quick to take to social media in attempts to voice their complaints with such comments.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” the director told Empire Magazine. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Logic

Take: the Scorsese take is #dumb and #stupid and pretentious gate-keeping. By definition, “cinema” means… a movie or film. The MCU is made up of 23 (and counting) movies. Therefore, MCU movies are cinema because all moves are cinema. That’s how logic works.



*runs* — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) October 4, 2019

Let Him Be Cranky

Look, Martin Scorsese said something dumb. But it wasn’t “standing on a stage talking to an empty chair” dumb.



So let grandpa be cranky about the damn kids with their Thor hair and their Guardians music. It’s harmless. — Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) October 4, 2019

Bitter

…I don’t care how Legendary or Iconic Scorsese is. He’s coming off bitter as it pertains to Marvel and Superhero Films.



When you’re on top, people are always going to say dumb sh*t 🤷🏽‍♂️



Sit ya bitter ass down… pic.twitter.com/2ABCxjfTtl — Calio Williamson (@CalioWilliamson) October 4, 2019

A Bit Harsh

We need to remember that cinema is both entertainment as well as thought provoking. Scorsese prefers movies his way and that’s not totally wrong. Still, I am a Marvel fan, so I did think he was a bit harsh with his explanation — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) October 4, 2019

Wrong as Hell, but…

Martin Scorsese wrong as hell about Marvel, but he gave us the greatest movie that is Casino. So, he can say whatever the fuck he wants lol pic.twitter.com/cGXDVhqHYw — Liz Nuncio (@LizNuncio) October 4, 2019

Nothing Like It

I think Scorsese saying that Marvel movies “aren’t cinema” is ok, but also wrong. They’re

just not cinema that he recognizes. The MCU unlike any other cinematic undertaking in history. It’s an episodic 20+ movie long-form narrative. Nothing like this has ever existed before pic.twitter.com/7pa8bBRykd — Mitch Stover (@thebigstove) October 4, 2019

Like It or Not

Hi, Martin Scorsese is wrong. Marvel movies are cinema whether you like them or not. pic.twitter.com/fepctCEXyO — Dubside Productions (@DubsideP) October 4, 2019

Completely Wrong

Martin Scorsese is completely wrong about marvel/ comic book movies in general so winter soldier isn’t cinema , spider man 2(Sam rami) , the dark knight , joker , the growth of MCU characters like tony an cap from start to finish isn’t cinema how ? pic.twitter.com/VGtf3WCmUa — Jxduniverse (@purevibesonly_) October 4, 2019

Not Too Happy

martin scorsese martin scorsese

watching movies watching marvel

movies pic.twitter.com/JRrFyEWeER — Nick Usen (@nickusen) October 4, 2019

