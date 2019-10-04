Marvel Fans Are Furious Martin Scorsese Said Marvel Movies Are Not Cinema

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has delivered audiences films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, with most audiences considering him to be one of the most accomplished directors of all time. During a recent interview, Scorsese admitted that, despite trying to get invested in the world of superhero movies, he had a hard time engaging with them, feeling as though they are less an expression of “cinema” and merely a collection of effective elements that feel solely like escapism. As you can imagine, fans of such films were quick to take to social media in attempts to voice their complaints with such comments.
“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” the director told Empire Magazine. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”
Logic
Take: the Scorsese take is #dumb and #stupid and pretentious gate-keeping. By definition, “cinema” means… a movie or film. The MCU is made up of 23 (and counting) movies. Therefore, MCU movies are cinema because all moves are cinema. That’s how logic works.— Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) October 4, 2019
*runs*
Let Him Be Cranky
Look, Martin Scorsese said something dumb. But it wasn’t “standing on a stage talking to an empty chair” dumb.— Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) October 4, 2019
So let grandpa be cranky about the damn kids with their Thor hair and their Guardians music. It’s harmless.
Bitter
…I don’t care how Legendary or Iconic Scorsese is. He’s coming off bitter as it pertains to Marvel and Superhero Films.— Calio Williamson (@CalioWilliamson) October 4, 2019
When you’re on top, people are always going to say dumb sh*t 🤷🏽♂️
Sit ya bitter ass down… pic.twitter.com/2ABCxjfTtl
A Bit Harsh
We need to remember that cinema is both entertainment as well as thought provoking. Scorsese prefers movies his way and that’s not totally wrong. Still, I am a Marvel fan, so I did think he was a bit harsh with his explanation— StheGeneral (@general_sthe) October 4, 2019
Wrong as Hell, but…
Martin Scorsese wrong as hell about Marvel, but he gave us the greatest movie that is Casino. So, he can say whatever the fuck he wants lol pic.twitter.com/cGXDVhqHYw— Liz Nuncio (@LizNuncio) October 4, 2019
Nothing Like It
I think Scorsese saying that Marvel movies “aren’t cinema” is ok, but also wrong. They’re— Mitch Stover (@thebigstove) October 4, 2019
just not cinema that he recognizes. The MCU unlike any other cinematic undertaking in history. It’s an episodic 20+ movie long-form narrative. Nothing like this has ever existed before pic.twitter.com/7pa8bBRykd
Like It or Not
Hi, Martin Scorsese is wrong. Marvel movies are cinema whether you like them or not. pic.twitter.com/fepctCEXyO— Dubside Productions (@DubsideP) October 4, 2019
Completely Wrong
Martin Scorsese is completely wrong about marvel/ comic book movies in general so winter soldier isn’t cinema , spider man 2(Sam rami) , the dark knight , joker , the growth of MCU characters like tony an cap from start to finish isn’t cinema how ? pic.twitter.com/VGtf3WCmUa— Jxduniverse (@purevibesonly_) October 4, 2019
Not Too Happy
martin scorsese martin scorsese— Nick Usen (@nickusen) October 4, 2019
watching movies watching marvel
movies pic.twitter.com/JRrFyEWeER
Sorry, StarkStan
Internet, Martin Scorsese had *the entirety of the Catholic Church* howling for his blood after he made Last Temptation of Christ, and didn’t flinch. This man gives a not a finite fraction of a fuck whether StarkStan3000 or whoever says hes jealous of the MCU, nor should he.— Justin Clark (@justinofclark) October 4, 2019