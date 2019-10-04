Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Furious Martin Scorsese Said Marvel Movies Are Not Cinema

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has delivered audiences films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and […]

By

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has delivered audiences films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, with most audiences considering him to be one of the most accomplished directors of all time. During a recent interview, Scorsese admitted that, despite trying to get invested in the world of superhero movies, he had a hard time engaging with them, feeling as though they are less an expression of “cinema” and merely a collection of effective elements that feel solely like escapism. As you can imagine, fans of such films were quick to take to social media in attempts to voice their complaints with such comments.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” the director told Empire Magazine. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

