Martin Scorsese Expands on Marvel Movie Comments, Says They Don’t Take Risks

Martin Scorsese isn’t the biggest fan of Marvel movies, we’ve known that for weeks. The legendary filmmaker has made plenty of comments throwing shade at the blockbuster films and now, he might have taken his biggest step in offering his opinion on the genre. Monday night, the New York Times shared a lengthy op-ed penned the filmmaker, one in which he says Marvel movies don’t take risks. Throughout the piece, Scorsese paints a grim picture of the current world of cinema, pointing out it’s dominated by Hollywood franchises, causing an uphill battle for anyone trying to get into making original films.

“Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures,” Scorsese writers. “What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director adds, “It’s a perilous time in film exhibition, and there are fewer independent theaters than ever. The equation has flipped and streaming has become the primary delivery system. Still, I don’t know a single filmmaker who doesn’t want to design films for the big screen, to be projected before audiences in theaters.”

Scorsese signs off on his op-ed with the grimmest thing yet, saying “the situation at this moment is brutal and inhospitable to art.” Regardless if you agree or disagree with the filmmaker’s vantage point, the entire op-ed is a worthy read, which you can do so here.

Scorsese’s latest film The Irishman is set for release on Netflix November 27th.

Upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Announced properties without release dates include Blade, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

What Marvel movie has taken the biggest risk in your opinion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images