Marvel Redesigns Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and More for 2020

Marvel will release the Iron Man 2020 event next year, but Iron Man isn’t the only hero getting in on the 2020 “the future is now” fun. Other Marvel Comics heroes will be redesigned as part of Marvel’s series of 2020 variant covers. Today, Marvel revealed new covers featuring 2020 designs for Black Widow, Black Cat, Black Panther, Elektra, Doctor Doom, Hulk, Spider-Man, and Valkyrie. These are just the beginning as Marvel promises more 2020 variants will be revealed in the near future. Keep reading to see each of the Marvel 2020 variant covers that have been released so far.

Iron Man 2020 is written by Dan Slott and Christos Gage, with art by Pete Woods. Marvel’s description of the series reads, “The future is now! Artificial Intelligences present a clear and present danger to humanity and must be brought to heel! The Robot Rebellion battles for the establishment of robot rights! And Arno Stark IS Iron Man!”

“Like the inexorable turning of pages on a calendar, we’ve been building up to the arrival of 2020 and the advent of Arno Stark as Iron Man ever since this latest run began!,” said Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort when the series was announced. “Here, all of the larger themes we’ve been playing with will come to the fore in a big, sweeping, epic action movie that anyone can enjoy!”

Are you excited about Iron Man 2020? What do you think of Marvel’s 2020 variants? Let us know what you think in the comments. Iron Man 2020 #1 goes on sale on January 15th.

Iron Man 2020 #1

NOV190753

(W) Dan Slott, Christos N. Gage (A/CA) Pete Woods

• The future is now! Artificial Intelligences presents a clear and present danger to humanity and must be brought to heel!

•The Robot Rebellion battles for the establishment of robot rights!

•And Arno Stark IS Iron Man!

PLUS! Pete Woods’ main cover art will feature a 5th Color Flourescent Ink treatment!In Shops: Jan 15, 2020

SRP: $4.99

AVENGERS #28 2020 VARIANT by EMA LUPACCHINO with colors by JASON KEITH

BLACK CAT #7 2020 VARIANT by OLIVIER VATINE

BLACK PANTHER & THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #4 2020 VARIANT by PASQUAL FERRY with colors by CHRIS SOTOMAYOR

DAREDEVIL #14 2020 VARIANT by SKAN

DOCTOR DOOM #3 2020 VARIANT by PATCH ZIRCHER with colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

IMMORTAL HULK #28 2020 VARIANT by DALE KEOWN with colors by JASON KEITH

SPIDER-MAN #4 2020 VARIANT by WILL SLINEY with colors by DAVID CURIEL

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #6 2020 VARIANT by DAVID NAKAYAMA