Marvel Announces 2099 Event

The world of Marvel 2099 has become a uniquely beloved part of the Marvel Comics canon, and it looks like more of that future is set to be explored. As part of Marvel’s November 2019 solicitations, the company announced the first full details for their 2099 event, which will kick off from the events of Amazing Spider-Man #33. This comes after some sort of return to the 2099 universe was teased earlier this year, and Spider-Man 2099 made his big-screen debut in last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

As Marvel revealed, the overall story will be told across the following issues, with a slew of one-shots entering the fray as well:

Amazing Spider-Man #33

2099 Alpha #1

Amazing Spider-Man #34

Amazing Spider-Man #35

2099 Omega #1

Tie-ins:

Fantastic Four 2099 #1

Punisher 2099 #1

Conan 2099 #1

Spider-Man 2099 #1

Ghost Rider 2099 #1

Doom 2099 #1

Venom 2099 #1

The solicitations tease the return of several significant 2099 characters, including Doom, Ghost Rider, the X-Men, and Hulk. A few new faces are joining the fray, including Conan the Barbarian and Venom.

So, what’s in store for Marvel’s 2099 event? Read on to find out.

Amazing Spider-Man #33 and #34

NICK SPENCER (W) • PAT GLEASON (A/C)

ISSUE #33 – 2099 VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

ISSUE #33 – VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ISSUE #33 – HIDDEN GEM WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY RICK LEONARDI

ISSUE #34 – 2099 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ISSUE #34 – 8-part CONNECTING VARIANT COVER C BY ARTHUR ADAMS

THE FUTURE IS IN PERIL!

ISSUE #33 –

• Miguel O’Hara’s mysterious return to the present threatens his life and his entire future. But why?

• As for OUR time’s Spider-Man, he’s got his hands full with classic villains, family problems and international incidents that intertwine in terrifying ways!

ISSUE #34 –

• Spider-Man 2099’s present is our crumbling future.

• But what chance do we have relying only on Peter Parker, Miguel O’Hara and… Victor Von Doom?!

• That’s right, Doctor Doom guest stars in the Mighty Marvel Manner, but what villain is so heinous that Doom and Spidey are on the same side?!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T

2099 Alpha #1

NICK SPENCER (W) • VIKTOR BOGDONOVIC (A) • Cover by PAT GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

8-part CONNECTING VARIANT COVER D BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

80 years ago, the Marvel Universe was born. 80 years from now, will it die?! THE FUTURE IS IN PERIL! Events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN have been leading to this for months. Something is happening in 2099 that spans Nueva York and beyond and will shake up the official Marvel Future forever. This is not a drill!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T

Conan 2099 #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

EONS FROM HOME, THE BARBARIAN BATTLES THE CIVILIZATION OF 2099!

In the far flung future of 2099, will barbarism finally triumph over an endangered civilization? When CONAN THE BARBARIAN entered the Marvel Universe with the SAVAGE AVENGERS, he stayed to conquer and claim his kingship in modern times. Now cursed by a mystic to live beyond his years, when Conan’s new kingdom is threatened, he swings his blade once more! But as the calamity in 2099 bears down on his secluded realm, will the future shock unseat the barbarian king? An unforgettable chapter unlike anything you’ve ever seen in the saga of Conan!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory

Punisher 2099 #1

Lonnie Nadler & Zac Thompson (W) • Matt Horak (A)

Cover by Patch Zircher

Variant Cover by Steve Epting

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

The future has arrived, but world peace certainly hasn’t! In fact, with the streets of Nueva York more crime-ridden than ever, who will rise up to defend the vulnerable population from the corruption? Looks like it’s up to Punisher 2099 to clean up the block – the only question is, who’s behind the mask?

Don’t miss out on your glimpse into the future from rising stars, LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON (Age of X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual)!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T

Fantastic Four 2099 #1

Karla Pacheco (W) • Steven Cummings (A) • Cover by Toni Infante

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The future belongs to Doom!

Heroes may be no more, but the legacy of Earth’s greatest family lives on against impossible odds. But as this new quartet of champions takes on the mantle, what does it mean to be called Fantastic Four in a future ruled by Doom?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T