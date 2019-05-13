Marvel’s 80th Anniversary Big Time Spider-Man Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Following the release of the Cowboy Logan figure earlier this month, Hasbro has added the 6-inch Marvel Legends Big Time Spider-Man to their Marvel Comics 80th anniversary collection. Pre-orders are live right here for $20.99 with shipping slated for October.

For those who are unfamiliar, Spider-Man’s Big Time storyline from Dan Slott revolves around Peter Parker’s luck changing for the better. He becomes a respected leader in the superhero community, he has a new girlfriend, and he has a high-paying science job at Horizon Labs that allows him to create a Stealth Suit to combat the Hobgoblin’s sonic laugh. The new Marvel Legends figure is based on that design.

Speaking of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series, their new electronic fist based on Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame is the hottest toy on the planet right now, and you can pre-order one right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October (a kids version is also available for $19.99).

Like the Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display. Note that it fits on the right hand while the previous Infinity Gauntlet fits on the left. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

