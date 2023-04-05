Marvel and Disney Launch Loki Ears and Alligator Loki Plush

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are still waiting on a firm release date for the second season of Loki on Disney+, but fans can tide themselves over with some fun new additions to shopDisney. The collection includes an ear headband for adults in green and gold and an 18-inch Alligator Loki plush. Details about both items can be found below, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Alligator Loki Plush ($26.99) – See at shopDisney: Loki's alligator variant is cuddlier than ever with this large 18-inch plush that comes complete with chin strap horns.

Loki Ear Headband ($29.99) – See at shopDisney: The Loki version of Disney's signature Mickey Mouse ear headband feature green velour, golden faux leather, horns, and the word "mischievous" embroidered on the side. We're not sure how mischievous you'll look wearing a Disney ear headband, but this is a must have item for fans and collectors.

In other Loki merch news, a fantastic Loungefly Multi-Loki Mini-Backpack exclusive was recently launched that measures about 10.5-inches tall and 9-inches wide. It features Loki, Alligator Loki, Classic Loki, Sylvie, and Kid Loki in the design. It also comes adorned with shiny gold hardware and straps. The backpack is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pick up right here for $69.99, with free US shipping and 10% in-stock discount using our exclusive link.

Will there be a Season 2 of Loki?

This Loki miniseries is the latest story involving the God of Mischief, in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Loki. A release date for the new batches of episodes has not been set, outside of a planned debut at some point in 2023.

Season 2 of Loki will also see the return of Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely. Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, and Katie Dickie have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"Season 2's kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA," Hiddleston said in an interview late last year.