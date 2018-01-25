Marvel Announces ‘The Hunt For Wolverine’

Marvel brought back Wolverine in Marvel Legacy #1, but his full return starts now!

Marvel will kick off The Hunt For Wolverine later this year, with writer Charles Soule (Death of Wolverine, Astonishing X-Men) and artist David Marquez (The Defenders, Civil War II) at the helm. The Hunt For Wolverine #1 will reveal how he returned to the land of the living, all from the writer who orchestrated his death.

“Steve McNiven and I took on the incredible task of killing Wolverine back in 2014–it was one of my earliest projects at Marvel, and such a huge opportunity. Intimidating, tricky, all of that–but ultimately, I think we created a book (alongside Jay Leisten, Justin Ponsor and Chris Eliopolous) that we’re all really proud of,” said Soule. “There’s really only one project that could top it–being part of the story that brings Logan back! THE HUNT FOR WOLVERINE is just the opening chapters of a mystery that will reach all sorts of cool hidden corners of the Marvel Universe, and will tell a story that will hopefully have us looking at Logan in an entirely new way.”

The Hunt For Wolverine #1 is a 40-page issue that kicks off the beloved characters return, but the story will continue in four different one-shots. Each one-shot will have its own creative team and will be themed after a different genre. Those stories will include Adamantium Agenda (action/adventure), Claws of the Killer (horror), Mystery In Madripoor (dark romance), and Weapon Lost (noir/detective).

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how fans start to put the pieces together,” continued Soule. “There’s a big payoff coming down the road, and all the interlocking parts of THE HUNT FOR WOLVERINE build to it. The more you read, the more clues you get. It’s really fun–especially since I have a bit of a reputation in X-continuity for knocking off beloved mutants. This time, it’s nice to be part of bringing someone back!”

“This is a game changer,” added series editor Mark Paniccia. “HUNT FOR WOLVERINE #1 has a stunning revelation and the four books that spring from it will each have a mind-bending, status quo changing reveal by amazing talent that I can’t wait to announce.”

The official description can be found below, and you can find the covers for the issue above.

THE HUNT FOR WOLVERINE #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On-Sale 4/25/18