Marvel Answers Who Is Voyager

The mystery of Voyager has finally been solved, and you won’t believe how far back it goes.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers #676, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have wondered who exactly Voyager is since Marvel Legacy #1, with the only clue being that she is somehow important to the Avengers history. In Avengers #676 fans find out just how important, as it turns out she helped create the team.

Yeah, let that one sink in.

Voyager, aka Valerie Vector, meets the remaining Avengers, the Unity Squad, and the U.S. Avengers at Avengers mansion, and it seems her appearance has changed the history that fans know. She figures no one knows who she is, but Falcon counters by recalling some of her greatest moments, moments that include forming the Avengers alongside Ant-Man, Wasp, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor.

She was evidently also on hand when the team changed, fighting alongside Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Hawkeye. Scarlet Witch also references how Vision would react knowing she had returned, implying that the romance was between those two as opposed to Vision and Scarlet Witch.

So, the question remains, where has she been all these years, and luckily she has an answer. During a battle against the Grandmaster and Kang, Voyager took on the villain Victory, The Electromagnetic Man. Victory happens to have an Energo-Field, while Voyager uses Portal Fields as the base of her powers. When the two powers clash, they create an unexpected reaction, hitting critical mass and apparently disintegrating both combatants.

As Voyager recalls though, while Victory died, she ended up displaced from normal existence, which included memories. That means everyone forgot about her presence, but she could still see time pass.

She’s been stuck in that state ever since, but when the Earth was stolen it jarred her back into alignment, and that’s when she called upon the Avengers.

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out, but you can check out the spoiler images above.

Avengers #676 is written by Jim Zub, Mark Waid, and Al Ewing, with art by Pepe Larraz, David Curiel, and VC’s Cory Petit. The official description is listed below.

“NO SURRENDER Part 2. NOW ON SALE WEEKLY! The Black Order. The Lethal Legion. Two teams of powerful villains bent on destroying each other have arrived on Earth, and they don’t care who gets caught in the crossfire. But who’s pulling their strings? And what is the secret of the lost Avenger?”

Avengers #676 is in comic shops now.