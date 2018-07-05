‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sneak Peek Coming to Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort will host an exclusive preview of scenes from Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp from June 8 — July 15, Disney Parks announced.

Guests visiting Disneyland Park will have a big opportunity to catch the special sneak peek presented at the Tomorrowland Theater, currently hosting Star Wars: Path of the Jedi.

In 2015, the Disneyland Resort hosted an exclusive sneak peek look at the first Ant-Man at Disneyland's sister park Disney California Adventure.

The preview — presented in 3D with special in-theater effects — was appropriately located within the Bug's Life Theater in the A Bug's Land section of the park, which will permanently close this summer to make way for the Marvel Studios-inspired Avengers expansion set to debut in 2020.

On display in the show building was an authentic Ant-Man suit used in the film by Paul Rudd's ex-con-turned-superhero Scott Lang to shrink to the size of an ant.

Disney similarly debuted a 3D sneak peek look at Thor: Ragnarok with accompanying in-theater special effects at Disney California Adventure Park in October, with a pre-show featuring a display of screen-used props and costumes from the film.

Disney's flagship west coast theme park formerly hosted Super Hero HQ, also located within Tomorrowland until 2016, which gave guests the opportunity to meet and interact with Spider-Man, Thor, and Captain America, and visit Tony Stark's collection of armors in the Iron Man Experience.

In the aftermath of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, this new film finds Scott Lang grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a super hero and a father.

As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission intended to rescue Hope's mother, the original Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer), from the Quantum Realm.

Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Ant-Man and his high-flying newly minted partner will soon star in their own interactive ride set to open at Hong Kong Disneyland in early 2019. The point-and-shoot attraction will see guests help the superhero partners combat the forces of Arnim Zola and an army of Hydra swarm bots.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Randall Park, and Michelle Pfeiffer, opens July 6.