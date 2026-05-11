10 Best Alternate Marvel Superhero Costumes From Old Man Logan, Ranked

Wolverine has become one of Marvel’s most storied characters, with numerous best of all time tales, including “Old Man Logan“, from writer Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. It took readers to an alternate future where Red Skull had gathered the villains and had them attack heroes they don’t usually fight. They were able to slaughter their unprepared foes, leading to a world where the villains controlled the United States. “Old Man Logan” introduced readers to this new world and subsequent sequels like Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Quill, Avengers of the Wastelands, and others fleshed it out. This is a very different Marvel Universe and the heroes within have a very different look and attitude.

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Costumes have always been an important part of Marvel’s success, and the Wastelands are no different. We’ve gotten some amazing costumes from the tales of this world, ones that show how much everything has changed. These are the ten best superhero costumes from Old Man Logan’s home universe, looks that visually illustrate how different this world is.

10) Old Man Quill

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Star-Lord is wildly popular because of the MCU, and Marvel tried their best to make Peter Quill as popular in the comics as he was on the big screen. They weren’t all that successful – he’s back to being a D-lister – but we did get some cool stories from this period, including Old Man Quill, which followed the hero’s adventures after being trapped on Earth. His costume is quite simple – a trench coat, a breast plate, some pants, and his mask – but it definitely captured the depressing vibe of Quill’s life in the Wasteland. It was just right for him in this world, an understated costume that hearkened back to the triumphs of the past.

9) Emma Frost

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Emma Frost has become an icon, as much for her fashion as she is for her acts of superhero derring-do. She’s known for her amazing white costumes, and one of the coolest came from “Old Man Logan”. In this future, she ended up marrying Black Bolt as the mutants died out. Her costume isn’t as sexy as others she worn, but it fits her perfectly. In this future, she’s been using her telepathy to fool everyone into thinking she was still young and beautiful, so her wearing a costume that covers her completely is good storytelling. This is classic Emma, a regal look that fits the once and future queen.

8) Ant-Man

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One of the best moments in “Old Man Logan” is when Logan and Hawkeye drive through Pym Falls, where the massive skeleton of Hank Pym was left when he fell in battle. Pym was dead, but an Ant-Man did live on. They’d soon meet someone using Pym’s technology, Dwight Barrett. The young man would be recruited by Dani Cage for her Avengers team and become Ant-Man after working with Forge to create a safe space for people. This costume feels exactly like something an Ant-Man would wear in the Wastelands. The armored look definitely fits the more dangerous setting, and the helmet and coloration kept continuity with older Ant-Men. It’s an outstanding look for the mantle, which is known for amazing costumes.

7) Black Widow

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Black Widow is the ultimate survivor, having been a super-spy since the early days of the Cold War. If there’s anyone who could survive the tumults of the beginning of the Wastelands, it’s her and she showed up in an awesome costume. It’s really not all that different from other costumes she used – a simple black body suit, with the widow symbol near the throat. It was all topped with an awesome shawl (or it may be a robe; I prefer to think of it as a shawl because old women wear those). The shawl gave it just the right amount of color and it is one of her most interesting looks.

6) Ultron-8

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Ultron is one of the Avengers’ most brutal villains, but “Old Man Logan” introduced us to a surprising version of the monstrous automaton. Ultron-8 was one of the few “good” Ultrons and ended up in Hammer Falls with Tonya Barton, Hawkeye’s ex-wife. The two of them raised Tonya and Clint’s daughter Ashley. Working in a machine shop with his wife, he wore regular clothes, showing how much he had distanced himself from the genocidal ways of the other Ultrons. He was basically the most normal person in the Wastelands, and always looked smashing.

5) Ashley Barton

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Ashley Barton is the granddaughter of Spider-Man and the daughter of Hawkeye, growing up in Hammer Falls. She hated the Kingpin, who ran the area with an iron fist, and decided to put on the costume of her grandfather to deal with him. Ashley became the new Spider-Woman, fighting against the forces of the Kingpin, eventually killing him and taking his spot before being pulled into the multiversal Totem War by Superior Spider-Man. Her costume is a just a feminized version of the Spider-Man costume, its modifications giving it the unique flair it needs to stand out.

4) Rocket Racoon

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Rocket Raccoon didn’t technically appear in any actual Wastelands comics, instead of showing up in an Old Man Quill podcast. However, we did get a look at his new costume in ads for the podcast, and he looks fantastic. He has that old, grizzled look that typifies the Wastelands’ heroes, with an awesome technological cane to help him get around. It was obviously a Rocket costume, it’s high tech look fitting the character swimmingly. Hopefully one day, we’ll get to see the costume in action.

3) Dani Cage/Thor

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Dani Cage is the daughter of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, one of Marvel’s most beloved couples, and ended up becoming one of the most important heroes in the Wastelands. For years, she stayed under the radar, but Logan left Bruce Jr., the son of the Hulk, with her when he went on a mission through the multiverse. He’d find her again when he returned to the Wastelands to die, and she saved them all when she grabbed Mjolnir at Hammer Falls, becoming Thor. Her costume is basically the same as the original Thor costume, with a few details added to give it some extra visual oomph. It’s a classic made modern and one of the best looks in its universe.

2) Old Man Hawkeye

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Hawkeye has long been known for his awesome costumes, and his Wastelands look is no different. It’s not really a traditional costume, mostly just regular clothes, but there’s just something about how cool he looked in this low key look. The best costumes are examples of visual storytelling and Clint’s look in “Old Man Logan” shows the type of world he’s been living in – one where loud heroism is frowned upon with lethal force, one where the world has moved on from the colorful time sometimes known as the Age of Marvels. It’s not showy, but it looks fantastic.

1) Old Man Logan

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Old Man Logan is one of the best versions of Wolverine, and his costume is one of the most important in the Wastelands. It set the standard for the world, and has gone down as a classic. Logan left his costume behind after killing the X-Men and started wearing the threads of a subsistence farmer. He basically looked like a cowboy, which gave “Old Man Logan” the Western feel that it was trying to evoke. When he moved to Earth-616 for a time, he kept wearing the same kinds of clothes, showing off how different he was from the version that the world was used to. It’s an amazing look for Logan and one of his best.

What’s your favorite costume from the Wastelands? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!