Marvel Adds a New Member to Current Avengers Team

A classic member of the Avengers joining the team’s latest incarnation. Marvel revealed that a staple member of the Avengers for years will be returning to the team for a brand new arc in November. She couldn’t be making the comeback at a better time.

Avengers #27 by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness begins the “Starbrand Reborn” storyline. The story seems likely to pick up on what comes next for the Starbrand after Ghost Rider seemingly killed its most recent host in Marvel Legacy #1, and may connect to the origin of the original Starbrand host from the Avengers of One Million BC.

The issue sees the Avengers headed to space, where they get caught up in a prison riot. The summary of the issue’s story reveals that they’ve brought a new addition to their lineup along, the Black Widow. Here’s the synopsis for the issue:

“Artist Ed McGuinness returns for an epic space adventure that takes the Avengers into an alien prison the size of a galaxy, where a mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful Starbrand has suddenly appeared, unleashing cosmic chaos. Good thing the Avengers brought along their newest member, the Black Widow.”

Black Widow was the sixteenth Avengers ever recruited into Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. She’s been an on and off again member of the team ever since and is considered a core member of the team since she began appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers films.

The current Avengers roster includes several other core members of the group, including Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. Black Widow is the group’s leader and chairman. Captain Marvel and She-Hulk fill out the roster, along with some unexpected new additions to the team in Ghost Rider and Blade. The team is now unsanctioned by the United States government but has the support of Wakanda.

AVENGERS #27

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

2099 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STARBRAND VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

STARBRAND REBORN Part One: RIOT IN THE SPACE PRISON!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99