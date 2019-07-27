Marvel Fan Watches Avengers: Endgame a Historic 200 Times, Still Not Stopping

A Marvel fan may have set a record by seeing Avengers: Endgame more than 200 times. Augustyn Alanis is that fan and he’s spent around $2000 to see Endgame in theaters a record number of times. His friends and family helped him celebrate his 200th viewing at the theater, and the local news covered the event. His record isn’t official yet. He still has to send in his proof to Guinness to be certified. Luckily, he’s kept all 200 ticket stubs in a binder. He’s even back at the theater for viewing number 201. You can take a look below.

It is safe to say that Alanis did his part in helping to make Avengers: Endgame the highest-grossing film of all time. The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, thanked fans for helping push Endgame past Avatar.”To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the Russo Brothers shared on Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame‘s total now stands at $2.79 billion. It surpassed Avatar‘s $2.789 billion during the week of San Diego Comic-Con.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame opened with the first $1 billion global debut in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.