Zach Galifianakis Insults Marvel Stars to Their Faces in Between Two Ferns Movie

Zach Galifianakis roasts Avengers: Endgame stars Brie Larson and Paul Rudd in Netflix original movie Between Two Ferns: The Movie, released to the streaming service on Friday. When sitting opposite Captain Marvel star Larson — credited here as “Brie Lars’ Son” — Galifianakis asks if the Best Actress winner “ever thought of aiming higher and trying to win Best Actor?” When talk turns to Larson’s cosmic superhero Carol Danvers, the jokingly blunt Galifianakis says, “They really have stopped trying, haven’t they? I mean, why don’t they just call it ‘Captain Comic Book?’ Or ‘Captain We Can’t Think of Anything Else?’” Larson fires back, quipping, “And what would your superhero name be? Captain Crunch?”

Galifianakis then encounters Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who visits the show when promoting ‘Bones for Kids,’ a charity for children born without bones. “Some people have it all. Looks, talent,” Galifianakis’ host says. “How does it feel to only have looks?” After asking if Rudd intends to quit acting and disappear, Galifianakis then inquires, “Which do you prefer: being in Marvel movies or being in stuff that nobody’s ever heard of?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Rudd answers he’d rather be in Marvel movies, Galifianakis says, “What, do you go to your acting coach and go, ‘I’ve got to play a g—d— ant, what am I supposed to do?’”

Also appearing in Between Two Ferns: The Movie are Larson and Rudd’s Endgame co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Tessa Thompson (Valkryie). Other Marvel stars included in the special are Peter Dinklage (Avengers: Infinity War) and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), with other appearances from Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Bruce Willis, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Jon Hamm, Hailee Steinfeld and more celebrity guests.

When admitting to Variety the film takes a shot at his former Hangover co-star Bradley Cooper — who went on to play Rocket Raccoon in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises — Galifianakis said, “I don’t want to hurt people, but I do want to make them feel weird. There’s a fine line there.”

Galifianakis also revealed his producers hadn’t booked his celebrity guests when they started shooting.

“We just started filming things,” he said. “Once we got some guests, people switched their schedules, storylines changed because we were writing on the fly and that’s a tricky thing to do… In the end, it was so much fun to do.”

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is now streaming on Netflix. Read ComicBook.com‘s review of the “delightfully awkward” feature here.