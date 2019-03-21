Marvel’s New Avengers Team Hoodie is Back in Stock

Marvel unveiled this slick-looking Avengers team hoodie as part of their Avengers: Endgame merch lineup last month, and it quickly sold out in pre-order. However, a new wave of pre-orders in sizes S to XXL is live at Merchoid for $59.99 with free shipping slated for May.

The base color of the hoodie is black, but the silver and blue mesh trim really make it pop. The silver Avengers logo on the chest is noticeable, but still fairly subtle. If subtle isn’t your thing, you might want to go with the alternative…

Marvel’s Phase Three commemorative hoodie features an Avengers logo that’s just a tad larger. It’s available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping in sizes S to XXXL with a ship date slated for August. Make sure to check out the close-up images on the product page, because they really highlight the textures and embroidery that make the hoodie pop. Note that this Avengers hoodie design is a limited edition of 3000 units.

Finally, Marvel and Merchoid recently unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.