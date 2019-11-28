Marvel Fan Reimagines Hilarious Scene From Avengers: Endgame as a Medical Drama Poster

One of the things that got people talked the most about coming out of Avengers: Endgame was what to make of “Bro Thor.” A Marvel fan on Reddit tried to have some fun with one of the more comedy-focused scenes in the film by remixing it. This clever movie poster juxtaposes the sort of breakneck comedy of the Avengers trying to make off with the Infinity Stone Loki had in the original team-up film. Instead of the sort of funny tone, recasting it as a medical drama centered around Thor is a pretty off-the-wall choice. Of course, the practice of turning movie trailers into other genres has become basically a category of its own on the Internet. This helps transfer that shift to the realm of movie posters. I can honestly say that sitting through a medical drama with Chris Hemsworth in the lead role sounds like a ton of fun. Maybe, one day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will let him branch out in a Disney+ series or something. Endgame‘s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, clearly had a lot of fun with the way they got to play with the character during that film.

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and that was a gift to us,” Markus told the L.A. Times. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer added. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

“It came up but we were really adamant about not doing that because I think that would treat it more like a joke,” McFeely added about potentially making Thor fit again. “And the idea is that this is who he is now and he’s still a hero. And when he calls down the lightning and gets both hammers, all it does is put a suit on him and twist his beard into a braid, it doesn’t magically take 200 pounds off.”

“And I think what his mother tells him, ‘Don’t be who you’re supposed to be, be the best version of who you are,’ includes that,” McFeely concluded. “We didn’t want to treat the weight gain like the issue that he needed to get over. Like ‘Thor got fat and now he needs to go on a diet.’ No, he needs to feel OK about himself no matter who he is.”