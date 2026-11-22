The MCU is no stranger to breaking records, as many of the franchise’s movies have gone on to become overwhelming box office hits. However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to break one of the most impressive records in movie history, and it’ll never be done again.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a huge box office success, with it not only becoming the highest-grossing solo superhero movie of all time, but also the third highest-grossing movie ever. The film has made $2.52 billion so far, and if things go according to Marvel’s plans, that’ll be far from its final total.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Could Become The First Movie To Break $1 Billion At The Domestic Box Office

, and it will hit theaters on Friday, December 4. The rerelease is set to include 10 minutes of new footage that wasn’t seen in the film’s original theatrical run, including a cut scene that features the return of Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple from Daredevil. This is incredibly exciting for fans, as the return of this cameo and several other cut moments could make the already great film even better.

However, Brand New Day‘s rerelease is also incredibly exciting for Marvel Studios. During the film’s original theatrical release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $959 million domestically, making it the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office of all time. The fourth MCU Spider-Man film passed other big hits, like the previous record holder, 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, as well as 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and even 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What could make things even more impressive is that, if the rerelease makes only $41 million, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will become the first film to cross $1 billion at the domestic box office. While plenty of films have hit this number worldwide, it has yet to be done domestically, at least as of the writing of this article. While future movies could also pass this milestone domestically, Brand New Day has the chance to be the only film that can claim that it did it first.

It isn’t a stretch for Brand New Day to make more than $41 million, based on Marvel’s previous rereleases. Avengers: Endgame Encore, the 2026 rerelease of the 2019 conclusion to the Infinity Saga, made $40.1 million domestically. So, Brand New Day just has to barely surpass this in order to meet this goal. The rerelease will hit theaters mere weeks before Doomsday‘s release, and the hype of the crossover could help boost Brand New Day‘s box office. It will be close, but this could make Brand New Day‘s rerelease an even more significant box office moment than Doomsday‘s.

Brand New Day Likely Won’t Be The Last MCU Movie To Get An Encore Edition

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the third MCU film to get an enhanced rerelease, after 2022’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day – The More Fun Stuff Version and 2026’s Avengers: Endgame Encore. Each of these rereleases has given their original films a second wind, helping to pad the box office and extend their cultural relevance. This experiment seems to be paying off for Marvel, as the number of rereleases has gone from a coincidence to a pattern.

So, if Brand New Day‘s rerelease is more successful than Endgame Encore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more rereleases drop in the future. For example, 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be the perfect candidate for a rerelease. We know that lots of footage was left out of The Fantastic Four, including John Malkovich’s Red Ghost. The film wasn’t as big of a box office hit as Marvel had hoped, but now that Doomsday is boosting the popularity of these characters, the MCU could capitalize on this by releasing the film again. Adding in these cut scenes would warrant a viewing from preexisting fans, while one last shot at a theatrical experience could simultaneously bring new fans in.

It is also possible that Marvel could have designed Avengers: Doomsday with an Encore cut in mind. 2027 could see the film get a rerelease ahead of Secret Wars, this time with more cameos or a cut fight scene. While pre-planning an enhanced edition may seem a bit more scummy than making one out of footage that just so happened to be dropped from the original cuts, it is impossible to rule out this possibility.

Which Marvel films do you want to see an Encore cut of? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!