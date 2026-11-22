Just because you’re involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t mean you’ll be spending months on a film set as a superhero in costume. The franchise has also seen some of its most unique characters brought to life by actors who never actually had to appear on camera as those characters. It’s one of the more peculiar parts of contemporary filmmaking, especially as these are characters that have become so iconic to the MCU. And while Robert Downey Jr. may be the biggest face of Marvel, he’s not the only star who was involved in Marvel movies in a way you wouldn’t expect.

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From talking trees to profanity-loving raccoons, Marvel has used a few big names to sprinkle some personality onto its digital characters. But the actors who voice those characters aren’t always the people who make them look real on set. Here are three that may catch you off guard.

3) Seth Green as Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck may not be the most obvious Marvel character you’d think of as a major player, but he is one of the more entertaining recurring surprises in the MCU. The wisecracking alien, voiced by Seth Green, initially appeared in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy, returning in a few other Marvel films since. Green’s role is notable because Howard is brought to life through computer-generated imagery, with Green providing the character’s voice rather than physically portraying the duck.

Green has been a regular presence in film and TV for decades (a brief sample includes Austin Powers, The Office, and Robot Chicken), but his performance as Howard is a more unusual one. You don’t have to put on an elaborate costume, spend ages in makeup, or have someone else pretend to be an anthropomorphic duck—Green is the personality that makes Howard’s segments work, especially with his sarcastic humor. He reprised his role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There isn’t the same evidence confirming that Green has never appeared on a Marvel set, but this is another clear example of an actor closely associated with a character that he’s never physically portrayed, despite spending a lot of time working on the role.

2) Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Even though he may be one of Hollywood’s most popular actors, Cooper’s role in the MCU is somewhat unorthodox. He’s the voice behind one of the most lovable (yet irritating) characters in the MCU, the foul-mouthed and emotionally fragile Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. But Cooper himself has never stepped onto a Guardians set before. In fact, someone else plays the animated Rocket, and you may be surprised.

James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, was on set to perform Rocket’s movements and expressions, giving the animators a physical reference for bringing the character to life. It’s an interesting set-up, especially given how much of Rocket’s personality comes through in his facial expressions and how he moves. Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn worked really well together in bringing Rocket to life, for sure. James Gunn clarified the set-up when addressing a fan, revealing that neither Cooper nor Vin Diesel had ever set foot on a Guardians of the Galaxy set, which is incredible when you think about it.

1) Vin Diesel as Groot

The strangest of the strange casting choices in the MCU is surely Vin Diesel’s take on the character of Groot. The star of the Fast & Furious movies has lent his voice to a character that is probably one of the most popular Marvel characters out there: a walking, talking tree who is known for uttering just three words. Nonetheless, even Groot—who isn’t one to speak much in the franchise as of yet—is provided with a voice thanks to Diesel.

Similar to Bradley Cooper, Diesel has never set foot on a Guardians of the Galaxy set in order to embody his character. Instead, other actors create both the look and the movements of Groot,with Krystian Godlewski serving as Groot’s physical reference performer in the original movie, followed by Terry Notary in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Austin Freeman also performed Groot on set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Diesel, meanwhile, supplies the voice and records various ways he could have said the character’s series of one-word lines, so audiences can understand what Groot is actually saying. As James Gunn explained in an interview, Diesel even gets special scripts that reveal the meaning behind each of the character’s words. It’s a unique take on voice acting, and one that makes so much sense for a character who’s arguably become the most emotional component of the franchise. And who knew that “I am Groot” could have so many different meanings?