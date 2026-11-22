Doctor Doom is finally arriving in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, and one of the most common criticisms ahead of the film’s release is that Doom hasn’t been set up well enough by the franchise. After all, Thanos had cameos in multiple Avengers movies, while Doom seems like a last-minute substitute for Kang.

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However, this isn’t actually the case. According to Kevin Feige, the introduction of Doom was the plan all along. So, here is every MCU movie that set up Doom’s arrival, not counting TV shows like VisionQuest.

5) The Marvels

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One of the most shocking announcements regarding Doomsday was the inclusion of FOX’s X-Men characters. While they have appeared in recent projects, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine, their inclusion in Doom’s debut film didn’t seem obvious. However, for fans of the 2023 film The Marvels, it made perfect sense.

The Marvels ends with Monica Rambeau becoming trapped on the other side of a multiversal anomaly, with it being revealed that she has landed in another universe. There, she meets a variant of her mother, as well as Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, setting up the return of the X-Men. While Rambeau’s appearance in Doomsday hasn’t been confirmed, this could very well be what causes the incursion, triggering the beginning of Doom’s plan. It isn’t known whether Marvel Studios was planning on bringing Doom in during the development of The Marvels, but if this setup was intentional, it would be one of the biggest moments leading into Doomsday.

4) Captain America: Brave New World

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Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World was a disappointment to many. It failed to live up to the previous Captain America films, and the overwhelming number of Hulk-related characters took away from Sam Wilson’s first time in the spotlight as Cap. However, the film does set up Doomsday in two big ways. First, it began Sam’s journey to form a new Avengers team, something that will undoubtedly be continued as he unites with characters like Ant-Man and Shang-Chi in Doomsday.

More importantly, Brave New World may tease the arrival of Doom. In the film’s post-credits scene, The Leader warns Sam Wilson of an incoming threat. According to the villain, he has calculated that the multiverse exists and that something is coming that will cause the heroes of Earth to have to defend their universe. This is clearly alluding to Doom, as he is the only multiversal threat who has popped up since Brave New World‘s release. While this warning is vague, it does point to the story of Doomsday, and the arrival of the MCU’s next big bad.

3) Thunderbolts*

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The New Avengers seem to be major players in the story of Doomsday, and it all comes back to Thunderbolts*. In the film’s post-credits scene, the team is made aware of a multiversal phenomenon that is occurring in space. While watching footage of the event, it is revealed that the Fantastic Four’s ship is headed to Earth. Even after the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we still don’t know why the team left Earth-838 or how they did it, meaning that this will likely be revealed in Doomsday.

Since the Doomsday trailers have revealed that the Fantastic Four are aware of Victor von Doom, it seems likely that the team will travel to Earth-199999 with him. So, Thunderbolts* acts as a perfect setup for this storyline, while also explaining why the New Avengers get involved in the story of the film. However, we can’t guarantee that Doom is on that ship.

2) The Fantastic Four: First Steps

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The Fantastic Four: First Steps features the MCU’s biggest Doom setup yet, as the character actually appears in the film. The movie’s mid-credits scene takes place some time after the events of the film, with an older Franklin Richards displaying advanced intelligence. After walking away, Sue returns to find that Franklin is looking at Doom, who has taken his mask off.

This could very well be the moment that Doom reintroduces himself to the Fantastic Four, kicking off the events of Doomsday. This scene also implies that Doom is interested in Franklin, which makes sense considering how powerful the young boy is. This scene created more hype for Doom’s arrival than anything that has come before, and it’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic between Doom and the Fantastic Four is developed in Doomsday.

1) Avengers: Endgame Encore

Marvel Studios

Oddly enough, the rerelease of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame also features some major Doom setups. Avengers: Endgame Encore features multiple new scenes that lead into Doomsday, and each one sets up a major plot point for the upcoming film. Firstly, Endgame‘s ending continues a little longer than it originally did. The new ending shows Loki arrive at Steve and Peggy’s house in the past, proving that they will be important to Doomsday‘s multiversal conflict. It is possible that Steve’s time travel shenanigans could have caused an incursion, something that Loki and Doom are both trying to stop.

The second scene shows Bruce Banner recording a video log while he is in holding, continuing the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Doom then arrives and teleports Hulk away, leaving runes behind. This sets up the idea that Doom is collecting powerful MCU heroes, a theory that VisionQuest further cements. Finally, a scene at the TVA shows that multiple universes are collapsing, setting the stage for Doom to arrive and change the multiverse forever.

What is your favorite MCU Doom setup so far? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!