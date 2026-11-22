Avengers: Doomsday is just around the corner, and I can’t wait for the first half of the Multiverse Saga’s epic two-part conclusion. Doomsday and Secret Wars will wrap up the last few years of the MCU, and if Doomsday is anything like its Infinity Saga equivalent, Avengers: Infinity War, I’m prepared for the film to be a tragedy.

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However, this may not be the only parallel that Doomsday has with Infinity War. After all, I still remember the MCU’s dirtiest Infinity War trick, and if Marvel Studios does the same thing this time around, I’ll know that I can’t trust them ever again.

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most exciting movies ever made, and there was no stopping the hype train during the lead-up to its release. Thanos had been built up as the MCU’s big bad since 2012’s The Avengers, and the 2018 crossover film was finally set to properly show off the villain for the first time. The film was sure to be full of major firsts for the franchise, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy finally meeting the Avengers. The marketing for the film knew how to get fans excited, highlighting how everything had been building up to this.

However, when Infinity War finally hit theaters, I and many other fans realized that the marketing for the film was a bit deceptive. Multiple elements from the trailers were not included in the final film, something that isn’t uncommon. For example, the Thanos line “Fun isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe, but this does put a smile on my face,” doesn’t appear in the movie, as it was replaced by another line during post-production.

As it turns out, though, one shot was entirely invented for the trailer. A hero shot shows Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, and several other characters running directly at the camera, presumably during the Battle of Wakanda. However, Hulk had already stopped coming out at this point. The Russos have since confirmed that the hero shot was created solely for marketing purposes and was presumably designed to mislead fans (via Collider). Considering that this was one of the most epic shots from the trailer, its exclusion from the final film was a bit disappointing for fans. After all, we didn’t know that it was a fake shot at the time.

The MCU’s Track Record Means That Nothing About Doomsday Can Be Trusted

Marvel Studios has tampered with trailer footage multiple times since Infinity War, hiding characters and other elements in order to keep surprises safe for the final film. This is a good thing, as the amount of marketing materials that blockbusters of this scale require means that a good chunk of each movie’s footage would have to be released ahead of time. So, in order to keep surprise heroes and story beats secret, Marvel needs to trick fans occasionally.

However, this does mean that we need to remember that MCU trailer footage can’t be trusted. Avengers: Doomsday‘s trailers have shown a surprising amount of footage in the lead-up to the film. While we don’t know much about the story, we have seen an Avengers vs. X-Men fight, Thor fighting Doom, the return of Sentinels, the confirmation of multiple incursions, and so much more. These elements seem like way too much to reveal ahead of time, even if Doomsday has other secrets in store.

It is entirely possible that any of these moments are fake, whether they be shots entirely created for the trailer or shots that have been altered for marketing purposes. Characters could be hidden, settings could be changed, and shots could be invented. While it is likely that some of Doomsday‘s trailer footage is real, it is also likely that all of it isn’t.

We won’t know what’s real and what’s fake in Doomsday‘s trailers until the film hits theaters, and it’ll be interesting to analyze the film’s marketing in retrospect. Marvel Studios has had years to perfect the art of hooking audience members without giving too much away, and hopefully they have found the perfect balance here. After all, Doomsday has received less narrative buildup than the conclusion of the Infinity Saga did. Thus, Marvel has to convince old viewers to come back while still keeping enough surprises to make the viewing experience worth it.

What Avengers: Doomsday trailer shots do you think are fake? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!