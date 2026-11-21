James Gunn and Guardians of the Galaxy changed the landscape of the MCU in 2014. While The Avengers were a bunch of big egos that came together to save Earth, The Guardians were an unruly bunch of misfits that could barely work together to save a PDF file. The movie perfectly illustrated this through its hilarious writing, with each character having their share of issues and quirks. It essentially brought humor to the MCU. However, things were not always like that, especially for the team’s leader, Star Lord. 1976’s Marvel Preview #4 Star-Lord featured his first appearance, and is currently up for auction at Heritage. Unlike the funny and cocky Peter Quill we know and love today, this one was on a path of vengeance.

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While this is Star Lord’s first ever appearance, it’s technically not his comic book debut, as Marvel Preview was a magazine that gave readers a taste of the publisher’s upcoming comics. Peter was born to Meredith Quill in Ohio, but his father knew that he biologically belonged to an alien being. That’s about the only similarity with the modern version of the hero, as his original backstory was way more tragic. Enraged with suspicion, Meredith’s husband Jake tried to kill Peter as a baby, but suffered a mysterious heart attack. Then, as a kid Peter witnessed aliens murdering his mother, after which he became an angry and distant person, focused only on vengeance. After making it as an astronaut, he injured his fellow crewmates and approached the mysterious Master of the Sun, who gave him the powers of Star Lord and a gun that could control earth, fire, wind, and water. That’s not the Star Lord we know today.

Star Lord Was Very Different In His First Appearance

When we think of Star Lord, we imagine Chris Pratt singing ’80s hits while saying something stupid to Gamora, Rocket, or Drax. And let’s face it, The Guardians of the Galaxy weren’t really that popular before their MCU appearance. However, James Gunn’s adaptation of the team and characters gave the cinematic universe a whole new angle, with stunning interstellar settings and a dysfunctional team with a laughable dynamic. It’s a far cry from the this original version of Star Lord, who was a character with nothing but revenge on his mind. Thankfully, future comic issues, as well as the movies, decided to go with the modern rendition of the character.

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Coming across a first-appearance comic is always amazing, especially if the character is nothing like how we know them today. Costumes have always changed over the years and personalities have evolved with the decades, but perhaps no well known comic book character has seen such a dramatic change as Star Lord. And that’s what makes this issue even more special. But what’s strange about this CGC NM+ 9.6 graded issue is that despite Star Lord’s first appearance and its great condition, it’s currently going for just $15. I know that’s probably because it’s a magazine and not a comic, but it’s still one hell of a collectible for fans of Guardians of the Galaxy. Peter Quill has come a long way since his vengeance filled first appearance, and this collectible is a great testament to it.

Which other comic book characters were drastically different in their first appearances? Let us know in the comments!