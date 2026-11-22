Former Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna has said he has changed his stance on a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luna played Robbie Reyes’ version of the Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season 4. He appeared in 10 episodes that season, but that was the last anyone had seen of the character in the MCU. He was supposed to get his own streaming series when Hulu was working on creating a series of shows set in the dark corners of Marvel, but the only show that was made and released was Helstrom. As for Luna, it seemed his time as Ghost Rider had come to an end.

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Luna had previously said he wasn’t planning on returning to the MCU as Ghost Rider, but he said that he changed his mind in a recent interview. “Years ago, my stock answer to this question was that I was so proud of what we did with Agents of SHIELD and with Robbie Reyes that to continue it would only give me the potential or the opportunity to tarnish it,” Luna told The Hollywood Reporter. “But as the multiverse started to take shape within the films and the questions started to be asked at a higher clip, I eventually had to pivot in my stance. I now think that there is potential, and I’m absolutely open to it.”

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Robbie Reyes Would Be a Great Addition to the MCU

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There have been some unsubstantiated rumors that Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider was under consideration to return to the MCU as part of the next Avengers lineup. While Luna was never mentioned, and he might be a little too old for the character now, he could be a nice addition. Those rumors claimed that the next Avengers team could also feature names like She-Hulk and a recast Iron Man. The lineup is almost the exact same one from the 2018 Jason Aaron Avengers comic book run, which featured the team facing the Celestials. Since the Celestials are part of an MCU storyline from Eternals that hasn’t been completed, it makes sense.

Now, this was just a rumor, and there is no evidence for it other than scoopers throwing the names out there. This could possibly be nothing more than an inspiration for how the next Avengers team could look in the post-Secret Wars world. More interestingly, bringing in Robbie Reyes for a Midnight Sons movie and having two possible Ghost Riders working either together or against each other could be an even more interesting proposition. Past Midnight Sons comics have featured multiple Ghost Riders, often at the same time. Robbie Reyes brings something that Johnny Blaze doesn’t, and there is room in the MCU for both of them.

Luna did mention in the interview that the MCU would need to age the character up for this to work if he plays Robbie Reyes again. He mentioned that it could allow him to mature more and evolve from where he was on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. As for why he has changed his mind, Luna said that he did a 10-year anniversary celebration, and when he saw how much the fans still love Robbie Reyes, he changed his mind and is open to the return. “I’ve maintained my health and my agility,” Luna said. “My physical prowess has always been a strength of what I do, and so I’m still there in mind and body. I’m totally down.”

Do you want to see Gabriel Luna back as Robbie Reyes in the MCU? Let us know what you want to see from Ghost Rider in Marvel movies.