Avengers Hulk Meme Comparing Him to Gordon Ramsay Goes Viral

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has had one of the most dynamic evolutions of any Marvel Cinematic Universe character – partially due to the character’s changing arc, and partially because of the changes in film technology over the years. Well, it’d be one thing to do an in-depth study of just how much Hulk has changed over the course of MCU Phases I – III – but who’s got time for all that? One Marvel fan has done us all the favor of putting together a meme that perfectly captures the physical evolution of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk – and then, perfectly marries it to a metaphor comparing Hulk to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Check out that masterful double-stroke of Marvel meme fun, below:

If you’re not familiar with Gordon Ramsay’s work, the celebrity chef has amassed a wide portfolio of show credits in both the UK and US. Hells Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are just a few of those credits, and this meme really does nail down the nature of Ramsay’s screen persona where each show is concerned.

The Hells Kitchen image invokes Ramsay’s generally curmudgeonly attitude throughout that show’s intensive crash-course gauntlet for would-be chefs. Kitchen Nightmares sees Ramsay giving hell to restaurant owners who have let their businesses slide into dire straights (so again, a great image match). MasterChef sees Ramsay acting more subdued and instructional around chefs of much greater skill (a more smoldering Hulk as opposed to a raging fire Hulk) – and MasterChef Junior sees Ramsay on his best behavior, as he hosts groups of children who have serious cooking skills (that Smart Hulk reference is too good). So, as stated, this is a pretty great meme comparison that at once shows understanding of both Hulk’s changing times in the MCU, and Gordon Ramsay’s changing faces on his different TV programs.

Right now, Marvel fans have a lot of questions about what’s next for Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. After Avengers: Endgame Hulk was left with a debilitating injury (the arm he fried while using the Infinity Gauntlet), and there’s been no clear pathway for him in Phase IV that’s yet been revealed. Hulk’s cousin, She-Hulk, will be getting her own Disney+ series soon, which will hopefully help move the Hulk-related mythos forward.

