Karen Gillan Has Perfect Response to Marvel Fan Blaming Nebula for What Happened in Avengers: Infinity War

A Marvel fan tried to pin the blame for the snap taking place in Avengers: Infinity War on Nebula and Karen Gillan isn’t having it. A fan on Twitter recalled how Star-Lord was blamed for failing to stop Thanos on Titan and wondered by Nebula, who seemed to be doing nothing at the time, wasn’t getting more flak. “Just realised: People like to blame Star-Lord for the fiasco on Titan in #InfinityWar …” Ewen McGee tweeted, “but Nebula was just standing around while everyone else was trying to get the gauntlet off Thanos. With her help, it would’ve worked. It was @karengillan’s fault all along!”

Gillan quote-tweeted with a simple response. “Sorry, was washing my hair,” she writes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gillan will return as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She hopes the film offers her a chance to explore Nebula’s relationship with Gamora (Zoe Saldana) outside of the shadow of Thanos. “I don’t know. I think I would love to see what their relationship is now that their father, the source of the abuse, is out of the picture,” Gillan said during a convention appearance. “I think that would be really interesting to see if they can form a normal, sisterly, loving relationship.”

Sorry, was washing my hair https://t.co/BKPYrDt0Ux — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) January 6, 2020

In December, she spoke more generally about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy,” she said. “I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

What do you think of Karen Gillan‘s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Do you think she’s to blame for not stopping Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.