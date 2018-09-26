‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fan Theory Suggests Marvel First Revealed the Soul Stone Location in ‘Thor’

Fans have had the chance to explore Vormir in Avengers: Infinity War, but it appears as if it might have actually been shown during the first Thor film.

The discovery comes courtesy of Marvel fan GrandMoff_Harry, who posted an image after rewatching the original Thor. The 2011 film revealed one particular part of space that might look familiar, as a glowing planet is next to a much-smaller one.

As you can see in the image comparison below, that planet combo is seemingly glimpsed once again in Thor: Ragnarok, and then in Infinity War you can see the glowing planet in the background as Vormir is shown in all its glory. According to this image, it seems Vormir was there all along, though in the comments there seems to be some debate as to whether it was all planned from the get-go or just ended up being a happy accident. Even if it was it is still cool that the VFX department decided to use what was already there for a greater purpose, tying in the films in a fun if unplanned way.

Fans learned in Infinity War that Vormir was the location of the Soul Stone, a location that Gamora has known for some time. Thanos manages to get the location from Gamora after revealing a tortured Nebula, and when they travel there they discover that the Red Skull has been there as the gatekeeper.

The movie also revealed more about the father-daughter relationship that Thanos had with Gamora, though the two have different points of view regarding that relationship. It was still a surprise to see Thanos sacrifice her to get the Soul Stone, but seeing her alive inside the Stone does give us hope that we’ll see her again.

