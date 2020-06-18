Marvel Battleworld Funko Series Debuts On Youtube

Funko and Marvel have teamed up on a brand new animated series coming to Disney XD titled Marvel Battleworld, which will tie into their new game titled Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones. While the full series isn't out yet, Funko and Marvel surprised everyone by releasing the first three episodes of the series on YouTube, which you can check out in the video above. The series starts out with Captain Marvel getting a transmission from Iron Man about something alieny going on, and before you know it Iron Man is put in some sort of shell and transported through a portal. As we see in the first episode, he's not alone and finds himself with Spider-Ham, Throg, Groot, and Captain Marvel.

That's going to be one of the strong points of both the series and the game, in the fact that you can combine so many characters with the premise. A Throg Iron Man adventure sounds lovely, as does one with Spider-Ham and Groot, though good luck to Spider-Ham on keeping tabs on his tiny tree ally.

You can check out the first three episodes right here, and the official description can be found below.

"When Iron Man is sent to Thanos’ newly assembled Battleworld, he discovers there is an odd assortment of heroes there, too. Can Iron Man and this rag-tag group – Captain Marvel, Spider-Ham, Groot, and Throg – figure out what the Mad Titan wants and why they’ve been brought to this strange, new world?"

“We are thrilled that Marvel has chosen to expand the Funko collaboration to engage their younger fans with a new category of products and animation collaboration,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. “Funko enters the toy aisle for the first time with a product offering of tremendous value. In addition to two micro-collectible characters inside the Battle Ball, the child can battle independently or team up with friends to defeat Thanos through gameplay. This kind of product assortment is both what kids want and what retailers are keen to offer parents.”

You can find the official description of Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones below.

"The new adventure game, based on the Marvel Universe, combines micro collectible characters, cards and gaming, allowing kids to battle against Thanos in gameplay unleashed through a Battle Ball. Each Battle Ball contains a surprise of two Marvel collectible characters, Hero Cards, Battle Cards and pair of dice, all for a highly accessible price point. Players can collect Marvel micro heroes ranging from icons like Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Groot, as well as characters like Valkyrie Gamora and Throg."

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones hits Target stores this Father's Day.

