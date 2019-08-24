Black Panther 2 Release Date Revealed at D23

Despite all of the epic announcements from Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con last month fans were a little disappointed that there was one announcement in particular that didn’t happen — that of the release date for Black Panther 2. The much-anticipated sequel is on the horizon, but fans have been left wondering about details. However, at D23 on Saturday Marvel had a big surprise for fans with the reveal of the film’s release date: May 6, 2022

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Released in February 2018, Black Panther is one of the highest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a current domestic gross of over $700 million and a total, worldwide take of $1.3 billion. That kind of success earned the film a sequel pretty early on and most of the cast from Black Panther is expected to return. Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, has already confirmed her return and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige himself confirmed back in June that Ryan Coogler was at work on the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The one exception when it comes to characters who could return for Black Panther 2 appears to be Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger. While there has been a lot of speculation and rumor that Coogler plans to bring back the character, potentially in the Ancestral Plane where T’Challa communicates with his ancestors, Feige shot down those rumors earlier this year.

“Pure rumor,” Feige told BET.

He went on to add that so far, nothing is in the table because Coogler had not yet — at that time — even put the pen to paper for the story of Black Panther 2.

“The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie,” explained Feige. “It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.“

Are you excited for Black Panther 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to chat about Black Panther and the MCU!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.