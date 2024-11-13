What Will Marvel’s Black Panther 3 Be About?

It’s been a while since we last heard the news about Black Panther 3, Ryan Coogler’s threequel to his thriving corner of the MCU. However, now that we know Coogler is writing a role for Denzel Washington, it’s time to put our theorizing hats back, analyze the current state of “Multiversal Saga,” and break down every loose thread from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that could hint at the third movie’s storyline.

Wakanda Is On the Brink of War

The aftermath of Wakanda Forever established an unprecedented power structure that will shape the nation’s future. M’Baku now sits on the throne as King of Wakanda, while Shuri serves as the Black Panther, marking the first time these roles have been separated in the MCU. The Dora Milaje has also evolved, with Ayo ascending to General. As for Okoye and Aneka, they became the Midnight Angels, equipped with powerful new armor and the liberty to act beyond the constraint of the Dora Milaje. The Midnight Angels and the Dora Milaje will soon be needed, though, as Wakanda is at odds with the rest of the world due to the deal Shuri struck with Namor.

To protect Talokan’s secret and Vibranium reserves, Shuri has agreed that Wakanda will take responsibility for Namor’s attacks. That means the rest of the world no longer views Wakanda as a peaceful nation. So, it’s only a matter of time until someone decides the Wakandans are a threat that must be dealt with.

While Namor yielded to Shuri in their final battle, his private conversation with Namora revealed ulterior motives. He believes that when the surface world inevitably turns against Wakanda, they will need Talokan as allies, suggesting his ultimate goal of confrontation remains intact. By the looks of it, Namor might get what he wants, as Wakanda’s place in the world’s geopolitics has never been more unstable. Considering both Black Panther movies deal with international politics, Black Panther 3 will most likely keep this trend alive by bringing war to Wakanda’s borders.

Marvel Studios can even turn Black Panther 3 into an assembly movie like Captain America: Civil War. It would surely be interesting to see how other Marvel heroes would respond to a conflict between the U.S. and Wakanda. As for Denzel Washington, he may play a new hero enlisted to deal with Wakanda or maybe a prominent politician dragged into the nation’s international disputes.

Black Panther 3: Vibranium vs Adamantium

Wakanda remained hidden for centuries because Vibranium is a quasi-magic mineral that can create all sorts of technological wonders, including deadly weapons. Of course, now that the secret is out, everyone wants to get their hands on Vibranium and become the next military potency. Until Wakanda Forever, the African kingdom managed to keep its enemies at bay by using Vibranium to defend itself; however, Captain America: Brave New World is about to introduce adamantium as another metal that can do wondrous things for technology – and combat.

Wakanda’s decision to shoulder blame for Namor’s attacks has placed them in a precarious diplomatic position. With CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) actively seeking leverage against the nation, Wakanda faces mounting international pressure. The introduction of Adamantium could further destabilize Wakanda’s position as the sole provider of the world’s strongest metal. Since the U.S. is mining the dead Celestial Tiamut for Adamantium, Valentina can use this new metal to challenge Wakanda’s supremacy.

A New T’Challa Will Rise

The presence of young Prince T’Challa, son of the original Black Panther and Nakia, adds another layer of complexity to Wakanda’s future. While M’Baku currently serves as king, the existence of a direct heir to T’Challa anticipates another change in leadership. We still don’t know what will happen in Avengers: Secret Wars, but the movie set to end the “Multiversal Saga” might shake reality to the point we have an older version of T’Challa’s son sooner rather than later. If that happens, Black Panther 3 must deal with the succession problem, most likely taking M’Baku from his throne.

Introducing young Prince T’Challa also opens the door for Black Panther 3 to explore the nation’s mystic history. As the new T’Challa wraps his head around the Black Panther tradition and its supernatural connection with Bast, the third movie can help the audience understand how magic and technology work together in Wakanda. In that case, Washington could emerge as a villain or ally with ties with the occult. Based on the outcome of the Multiverse Saga, we could also see a variant version of T’Challa (played by a new actor) having to find his way in the reality of the MCU.

With Eyes of Wakanda releasing in 2025, we might get some additional clues on how all these pieces fit together. The animated series will be tightly connected to the MCU and explore the work of the Dora Milaje as international spies. So, we are about to get a glimpse at the continuous relationship between Wakanda and the rest of the world.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on August 6, 2025. Black Panther 3 still has no release date.