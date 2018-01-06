Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Toy Commercial Reveals Vibranium Hero Gear

Young fans can become king of the jungle with Hasbro‘s Vibranium Hero Gear line of toys and accessories inspired by Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther.

Hasbro offers a Vibranium Power FX mask, featuring a button-activated light effects and a flip-down lens for two ways to see, a Shuri-inspired Nerf Vibranium Strike Gauntlet complete with a pair of Nerf darts for projectile-firing action, and the Vibranium Power FX Claw, boasting motion-activated slashing sound effects and a claw that lights up with surface contact.

The toys, sold separately, are now available at retailers like Toys R Us and Amazon.

Other notable additions to the Black Panther merch lineup include a collection of Marvel Legends figures featuring Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Sub Mariner (collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure).

There’s also a 12-inch Black Panther Legends Series figure that includes over 30 points of articulation, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a spear accessory.

Beyond that, Funko has released a vast collection of Black Panther Pop figures, and there’s a line of awesome Black Panther gear that includes backpacks, purses, jewelry, wallets, socks, hats, and even an LED umbrella. You can shop those items right here.

Hit artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA just released “All the Stars,” the first single from the “HUMBLE.” singer’s curated Black Panther soundtrack, produced by Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

Marvel Comics will soon release a free in-store comic book sampler, Black Panther — Start Here, collecting selections from T’Challa’s storied Marvel history.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, and Andy Serkis, opens February 16.

