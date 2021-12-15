Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn’t a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn’t an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T’Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it’s an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:

Jordan explained, “No… he cared about his people just as much as T’Challa. He just had a different way of going about getting it done.”

Marvel describes Black Panther down below:

“After the death of his father, the king of Wakanda, young T’Challa returns home to the isolated high-tech African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king – and Black Panther – is tested when he’s drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, he must release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

