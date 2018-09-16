Marvel Fans Are Hyped for Ms. Marvel and ‘Black Panther’ Shuri Costumes

Marvel

Children’s costumes inspired by two superheroines of color — Marvel Comics’ Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Shuri, breakout star of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster hit Black Panther — have online commentators raving.

The costumes, now available on the Shop Disney website, caught attention after a tweet praising the costumes went viral, earning more than 11,000 ‘likes.’

Other costumes available include Wasp, who made her superhero debut in this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp as played by Evangeline Lilly, and Ghost-Spider and Squirrel Girl, who will fight side-by-side with Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel in upcoming Marvel-inspired Disney XD animated series Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

Letitia Wright, who plays genius inventor and Wakandan princess Shuri in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, said she was drawn to the role because Shuri — a chief visionary for Wakanda, the most technologically-advanced nation in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe — destroyed stereotypes.

“On the page, she was really intelligent. She was so far from the stereotypes that we see all the time,” Wright told Variety. “She likes science and she’s super cool as well. I really liked the fact that she was smart and different; she can be an inspiration. In the comic books, she becomes a Black Panther. She’s a queen in her own right. It’s just a phenomenal part. A cartoon drawing brought to life.”

Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan — who is endowed with incredible superhuman abilities and models herself after hero Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel — similarly emerged as a breakout character in the pages of Marvel Comics in less than a half-decade of existence. Debuted in 2013, Kamala marked the first time a Muslim character headlined a Marvel title.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Kamala co-creator Sana Amanat told Inquirer last year of the character being heartily embraced by comic book readers the world over.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

