Marvel Fans Are Hyped for Ms. Marvel and ‘Black Panther’ Shuri Costumes

Children’s costumes inspired by two superheroines of color — Marvel Comics’ Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Shuri, breakout star of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster hit Black Panther — have online commentators raving.

IM CRYING THEYRE MAKING KAMALA AND SHURI COSTUMES pic.twitter.com/K3f3nOY7Zq — ︽✵︽ (@darthjarjars) September 13, 2018

The costumes, now available on the Shop Disney website, caught attention after a tweet praising the costumes went viral, earning more than 11,000 ‘likes.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other costumes available include Wasp, who made her superhero debut in this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp as played by Evangeline Lilly, and Ghost-Spider and Squirrel Girl, who will fight side-by-side with Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel in upcoming Marvel-inspired Disney XD animated series Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

Letitia Wright, who plays genius inventor and Wakandan princess Shuri in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, said she was drawn to the role because Shuri — a chief visionary for Wakanda, the most technologically-advanced nation in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe — destroyed stereotypes.

“On the page, she was really intelligent. She was so far from the stereotypes that we see all the time,” Wright told Variety. “She likes science and she’s super cool as well. I really liked the fact that she was smart and different; she can be an inspiration. In the comic books, she becomes a Black Panther. She’s a queen in her own right. It’s just a phenomenal part. A cartoon drawing brought to life.”

Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan — who is endowed with incredible superhuman abilities and models herself after hero Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel — similarly emerged as a breakout character in the pages of Marvel Comics in less than a half-decade of existence. Debuted in 2013, Kamala marked the first time a Muslim character headlined a Marvel title.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Kamala co-creator Sana Amanat told Inquirer last year of the character being heartily embraced by comic book readers the world over.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

“Representation Matters”

I can’t wait to see all these little Kamalas!!!! All the little Shuris!!! All the little Wasps!!! Representation matters!!! Women are so powerful!!! Especially when we support eachother!!!! This is so exciting and wonderful it really does bring a tear to my eye — ︽✵︽ (@darthjarjars) September 15, 2018

“Is It Halloween Yet?”

My daughter has wanted to be Shuri for Halloween since we walked out of the theater after seeing Black Panther. We got the costume at Spirit Halloween last weekend. — Lori Otis (@otis_lori) September 15, 2018

“What are thoooose?”

Some highlights of @CinciComicExpo so far.

The most adorable Shuri, Amazing Godzilla costume, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man & Flying Ford Anglia!#cincinnaticomicexpo pic.twitter.com/URZ1k6UJ3d — Tyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) September 15, 2018

“Time to Get Busy”

WHERE IS MY SIX YEAR OLD DAUGHTER I DON’T HAVE SO SHE WEAR A SHURI COSTUME. WTF. RUDE. — ? (@literarynessie) September 15, 2018

The last year my dad bought me a halloween costume, he picked bear in the big blue house. I, an 11 year old at the time was horrified. Now, as a 28 year old I am jealous this generation gets to be HEROES — Dr. Dr (@kristykalin) September 15, 2018

“An Inspiration”

My daughter was the greatest Kamala for the 2018 FCBD. She did choose to cosplay as such because Kamala is an inspiration. The costume was 100% second-hand and handmade cheap stuff.

I’m si proud! pic.twitter.com/mC0PBB1xLC — Killer Acid Quee[N] (@AcidKillerQueen) September 15, 2018

It’s a homemade Kamala costume, but here’s my daughter at Comic-Con last year; this year she wore a modified Disney Shuri costume (I had to make that amazing Wakandan-print wrap myself. It was too much fun). I love that these are her heroes. Next up, probably RBG… pic.twitter.com/BMztRP3rQX — Susanna French (@susannafrench) September 15, 2018

“Don’t Freeze”

The Shuri kid is looking at me like we both know she could fight me and win and be right. — Hasse Erbine (@Hasserbine) September 15, 2018

“Wakanda Forever”

BLACK KIDS WILL FINALLY HAVE A BLACK PANTHER COSTUME AND A SHURI COSTUME AND OKOYE AND MBAKU AND NAKIA AND WHOEVER THEY WANNA BE THEY FINALLY HAVE A MAIN LEAD BLACK SUPERHERO MOVIE TO RECREATE DESIGNS FROM FOR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES IM SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/QmGx2Ebycq — div (@okoyemiIaje) September 14, 2018

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.