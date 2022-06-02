Marvel’s Blade Reboot Adds Narcos: Mexico Cinematographer

Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali, is set to begin filming soon and the cast has already rounded itself out with the likes of Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. The film is rumored to begin filming before the end of the year so you’d think we here more news from the film and you’d be right. We now know exactly who will do the cinematography for the film. According to Next Best Pictures’ writer Will Mavity, Narcos: Mexico cinematographer Damian Garcia will shoot the film alongside director Bassam Tariq.

Blade will be the first film to premiere out of Marvel Studios Phase Five film slate of projects. Not much is currently known about the Blade reboot, but Stacy Osei-Kuffor has been tapped to pen the script for the film. The Daywalker made his Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut during The Eternals post-credits scene that starred Kit Harington. The film will star Ali, Lindo, Pierre and is rumored to bring back Harington as Dane Whitman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film looks completely bonkers from everything we’ve seen so far and that’s saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he’s ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how Love and Thunder is the craziest thing he’s ever done in his life.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” the director added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

The studio describes the film as follows: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about the news? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!