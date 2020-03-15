Did Marvel Just Bring Back Old Cable?

Marvel Comics launched a brand new Cable series last week with Cable #1, part of the Dawn of X. But does the new series bring back the grizzled old Cable fans know and love? Fans following X-Men comics over the past few years may remember that Cable was killed during the Extermination event. His killer was revealed to be a younger version of Cable who felt his older self had been lax in his duties. Cable # 1 offers a clue that old Cable may be on his way back. SPOILERS for Cable #1 by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto follow.

Since the events of Extermination, a lot has changed in Cable’s life. He worked on a mission with the members of old Cable’s former team, X-Force. Then Professor X changed the world and founded the mutant nation of Krakoa. Cable lives there now. For a while, he worked with Kwannon and X-23, as seen in Fallen Angels.

Now he’s enjoying life on Krakoa, hanging out with mutants his own age and living with the rest of the Summers family on the moon. In Cable #1, we see Cable working with Armor and Pixie to save a young mutant who wandered into Monster Island territory. In the process, he recovers a sword that once belonged to an ancient Spaceknight.

But by the end of the issue, we flash to “Another time. Another place.” Here we see the older Cable searching for someone.

It isn’t clear if we’re seeing Cable from another timeline, or just looking into present-day young Cable’s future, or… if those two are even different things. Either way, it seems like a more familiar version of Cable is back in some form in the new Cable series.

What do you think this means for Cable? Let us know in the comments. Cable #1 is on sale now.

