Marvel Releases New Captain America #1 Teaser Trailer

Marvel fans have received the free comic book day issue of Captain America’s new series quite well, and to celebrate the upcoming book Marvel has released a new teaser trailer.

The upcoming series will usher in a new era for the star-spangled Avenger, as writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist Leinil Francis Yu are ready to take the iconic hero in some interesting new directions in a brand new Captain America series. As you can see in the trailer, Cap will be bringing along some friends like Winter Soldier, but it looks like they’ll face a brand new villain or two as well.

Coates couldn’t be happier about getting to take one of Marvel’s most iconic characters for a spin, and fans should be excited as well after the stellar job he did with Black Panther. The good news is that this is as good a place to start with the character if you’re a bit unfamiliar with him.

“There’s a lot to unpack here,” Coates wrote in his Atlantic essay. Those of you who’ve never read a Captain America comic book or seen him in the Marvel movies, would be forgiven for thinking of Captain America as an unblinking mascot for American nationalism. In fact the best thing about the story of Captain America is the implicit irony. Captain America begins as Steve Rogers – a man with the heart of a god and the body of a wimp. The heart and body are bought into alignment through the Super Soldier Serum, which transforms Rogers into a peak human physical specimen. Dubbed Captain America, Rogers becomes the personification of his country’s egalitarian ideals -an anatomical Horatio Alger who through sheer grit and the wonders of science rises to become a national hero.”

Captain America #1 is written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and is drawn by Leinil Francis Yu with a cover by Alex Ross. The official description is included below.

“IT IS WINTER IN AMERICA.For over 70 years, he has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Captain America is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield…and a new enemy is rising! Who are the Power Elite? And how do they intend to co-opt and corrupt the symbol that is Captain America?”

Captain America #1 hits comic stores on July 4.